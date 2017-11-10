City council to meet with survivors of Taylor’s Hill industrial school

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A meeting is to take place in the coming weeks between the city council and survivors of a former orphanage at Taylor’s Hill.

In September, it was revealed that the Sisters of Mercy are transferring the ownership of Lenaboy Castle, St Anne’s, to the local authority for use as a creative hub.

The transfer will include a 750 thousand euro donation as part of a redress scheme for survivors of industrial schools.

Galway West – South Mayo T.D, Catherine Connolly raised concerns that the plans for a new creative hub ignored the feelings of survivors and their families.

The Independent deputy met Chief Executive of the city council, Brendan McGrath to discuss the matter.

Deputy Connolly says the city council has agreed to hold consultations with survivors.