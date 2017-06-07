City Council may consider court action if Cúl Trá Traveller families don’t move on

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The City Council says it’ll consider court action if ten Traveller families at a Salthill halting site refuse to move on.

There are up to 16 families living at the Cúl Trá site, which was originally build for six families, and the city council say its has serious health and safety concerns.

Yesterday, the Traveller families, their neighbours and supporters held a protest at the site.

Housing director Patricia Philbin says if the familiies don’t leave, they could lose the lease for the permanent halting site – and all 16 families will have no choice but to move elsewhere.