City council issues warning over WannaCry virus

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The city council has urged staff and visitors at City Hall to be on alert amid fears that the WannaCry ransomware attack could spread further.

It’s been detected in 200 thousand computers in at least 150 countries so far, as IT departments around the world work to limit the impact.

In a public notice at City Hall today, local authority staff are advised not to connect local authority laptops or other devices to WIFI or the network in any circumstances, unless cleared by IT.

Members of the public are also advised not to connect to WIFI.