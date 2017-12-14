15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

City Council gets ball rolling on major shop street resurfacing works

By GBFM News
December 14, 2017

Time posted: 5:26 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The City Council has gotten the ball rolling on major plans to resurface the worst areas of Shop Street.

A major renovation project is planned for the city centre in 2019 – but officials say the poor condition of Shop Street cannot wait any longer.

The City Council is currently developing a €15 million regeneration project for the heart of Galway City.

It’ll involve the expansion of pedestrianised areas, increased cycling facilities and the complete resurfacing of shop street and a number of adjoining lanes.

Works on the ambitious project are set to get underway in 2019 and will be undertaken in phases – and mostly at night to minimise disruption.

However, a recent meeting of the local authority heard some sections of Shop Street are in such a terrible condition they require immediate attention and cannot wait any longer.

Reference was made to broken and uneven surfaces, loose cobbles and sections where large volumes of surface water pool during bad weather.

The City Council has now advertised tenders for consultancy services to prepare a detailed report and design options for resurfacing works along Shop Street next year.

Aspects to be assessed include enhancement of surfaces, kerbing, footpaths, pedestrian crossings, traffic signals and pavement and roadways.

The deadline for submissions is the 5th of January.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
