City Council in fresh bid to acquire more social housing

July 24, 2017

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The City Council is hoping to acquire more social housing by buying homes directly from developers.

It’s the latest effort to tackle Galway’s housing crisis, as over 3,200 families and individuals remain on the city’s waiting list.

Census 2016 figures show that over 3,000 homes in the city are vacant.

The City Council is currently involved in constructing, purchasing and financing new housing units, and wants to further increase its housing stock.

Part of the efforts will involve buying homes directly from developers, and purchasing land on which to build new units.

The local authority is seeking expressions of interest from developers with turnkey properties.

The council will accept expressions of interest until August 18th.

