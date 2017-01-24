15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Molly in the Morning

gbfm-news-galway-city-council

City council executive under fire over cost of building social houses in Knocknacarra

By GBFM News
January 24, 2017

Time posted: 8:08 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – City councillors have lashed out at the council executive following the revelation that the construction of planned social houses in Knocknacarra is to cost twice the national average.

A heated debate on the matter took place at last evening’s meeting of the local authority.

It emerged last week that the building of 14 new social houses at the Ballymoneen Road had been delayed as each unit would cost 330 thousand euro – twice the national average.

It’s understood this is due to rock breaking and the fact that road infrastructure will have to be built to allow for the further development of 55 houses.

The matter was raised at last evening’s meeting by Independent councillor Declan McDonnell during a discussion on the council’s service plan for 2017.

He said at no point were councillors informed that the units would cost 330 thousand euro each to build, while Councillors Donal Lyons and Padraig Conneely said they were disappointed that councillors were not kept in the loop.

Councillor Mike Cubbard questioned whether the cost was the reason behind the Department of Housing’s decision to split the development of 69 houses into two tranches of 14 and 55.

A meeting between council officials and the Department was due to be held on Friday, but the department postponed that meeting until tomorrow.

City CEO Brendan McGrath said he completely refutes any claim that the executive hid the facts from councillors.

He said they are currently involved in an as yet incomplete tender process, and the council is committed to providing the social housing needed to cater to Galway’s growing population.

City Council officials will travel to Ballina tomorrow for the rescheduled meeting with the Department of Housing where issues surrounding the development will be discussed.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
