City Council to discuss plans for 500 new homes at Ardaun

By GBFM News
February 3, 2017

Time posted: 9:30 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The planned construction of 500 new homes in the city will be discussed at City Hall in the coming weeks.

500 homes at Ardaun are to be fast-tracked as part of the government’s Rebuilding Ireland Initiative.

The proposed development is included in Pillar Three of the initiative, which concentrates on major urban development sites that are in good locations and close to infrastructure and centres of employment.

City Councillors will discuss the proposed development at City Hall later this month.

