City council considers officially listing former Corrib Great Southern hotel as derelict site

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The CEO of the city council is considering taking legal steps in a bid to manage the former Corrib Great Southern site on the east side of the city.

CEO Brendan McGrath says the building, which has fallen derelict, is a danger to the public and gives a bad first impression to visitors entering the city.

The local authority chief says he’s to investigate whether the building can officially be listed as a derelict site under the Derelict Sites Act.

The owners of urban land that has been entered into the Derelict Sites Register must pay an annual levy to the local authority, or face court proceedings.