City council closes Salthill carparks ahead of Storm Eleanor

By GBFM News
January 2, 2018

Time posted: 3:11 pm

Galway Bay fm Newsroom:

City council crews are on standby this afternoon (2/1) as Storm Eleanor threatens to bring high waves and flooding to coastal areas.

An orange wind warning is in place for south Galway, Munster and Leinster with gusts of up to 130 kilometres an hour expected between 4pm and 9pm.

The rest of the country has been issued with a yellow warning.

The city council says it has closed Toft and Salthill Prom carparks as a precaution, as some overtopping is expected this evening and early tomorrow morning

Galway Bay FM News Desk
