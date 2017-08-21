15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

City council closes amid major city power outage

By GBFM News
August 21, 2017

Time posted: 3:12 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom: There is a major power outage in the city this afternoon, which has resulted in the city council closing for the rest of the day.

ESB crews are investigating the fault which is affecting more than 12 hundred homes and businesses.

The council is warning motorists to be extra cautious approaching traffic light junctions as many lights are currently not working.

The phone and I.T systems are all offline at City Hall, College Road so the public is advised that the council is shutting its doors to the public until tomorrow.

It’s expected that power may not be restored in the city until tea-time.

August 21, 2017
August 21, 2017
August 21, 2017
