City council to carry out risk minimising measures at Cul Tra halting site

By GBFM News
June 16, 2017

Time posted: 8:09 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway city council is to carry out a number of measures on the Cúl Trá Traveller halting site in Salthill in a bid to minimise risk.

10 Traveller families have received notice to quit amid serious concerns over health and safety.

The site which was originally designed for six families is described as seriously overcrowded.

In a statement to Galway Bay fm news, the city council states it is continuing to work with the families in order to find alternative accommodation options in the short term.

This is pending more longer term measures included in the targets of the Traveller Accommodation Programme.

Officials also continue to remain in contact with the Diocesan Trustees regarding compliance with the conditions of the lease agreement.

Families at the site held a demonstration earlier this month calling for appropriate accommodation for Galway’s Traveller community.

