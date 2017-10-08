15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

City council approves plan for new houses in Renmore

By GBFM News
October 8, 2017

Time posted: 1:48 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – New apartments are set to be built at Renmore in the city.

Kieran Hurley has been granted planning permission to demolish 3 existing homes and replace them with a new residential terrace.

 

The city council has granted approval to demolish numbers 47, 49 and 51 Dublin Road, Renmore.

They will be replaced with a block of 6 townhouses.

The entrances to the three existing dwellings set to be demolished will be consolidated into a new entrance on Dublin Road.

There are 21 planning conditions attached to the Renmore development.

One conditions requires the applicant to submit almost 26 thousand euro to the local authority before construction begins, towards the cost of services to facilitate the development.

