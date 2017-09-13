15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Number One Show

The Number One Show

City Council accused of misleading public over opening of Ballinfoile Community Centre

By GBFM News
September 13, 2017

Time posted: 2:15 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The City Council is being accused of ‘misleading’ the public over the opening of the Ballinfoile Community Centre.

The centre opened its doors on a part-time basis this morning – 18 months after the official opening of the facility and three decades after it was first proposed.

This week’s meeting of Galway City Council heard today’s ‘soft opening’ would allow the immediate use of some limited facilities.

However, a fresh statement from management companies SCCUL and Croi na Tuaithe says the centre is not currently in a position to facilitate any activities other than guided tours of the centre.

It says it expects final contracts to be signed by the end of this month, after which positions for the centre will be advertised.

Councillor Mike Cubbard says he has no confidence in the latest deadline – and believes the City Council has mislead the local community.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Galway GAA Fixtures
September 13, 2017
President Higgins to officially launch 40th Clifden Arts Festival
September 13, 2017
City seminar to address issues surrounding alcohol and pregnancy
September 13, 2017
One Galway settlement in latest tax defaulters’ list

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
September 13, 2017
Galway GAA Fixtures
September 13, 2017
FIRST WILD ATLANTIC WAY CYCLE SPORTIF GETS UNDERWAY IN CORK
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK