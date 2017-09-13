City Council accused of misleading public over opening of Ballinfoile Community Centre

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The City Council is being accused of ‘misleading’ the public over the opening of the Ballinfoile Community Centre.

The centre opened its doors on a part-time basis this morning – 18 months after the official opening of the facility and three decades after it was first proposed.

This week’s meeting of Galway City Council heard today’s ‘soft opening’ would allow the immediate use of some limited facilities.

However, a fresh statement from management companies SCCUL and Croi na Tuaithe says the centre is not currently in a position to facilitate any activities other than guided tours of the centre.

It says it expects final contracts to be signed by the end of this month, after which positions for the centre will be advertised.

Councillor Mike Cubbard says he has no confidence in the latest deadline – and believes the City Council has mislead the local community.