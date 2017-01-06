15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

City conference to explore rights surrounding medical treatment

By GBFM News
January 6, 2017

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A major public conference on the right to consent to or refuse medical treatment will take place in the city next week.

‘Consent and Refusal: Mental Health, Human Rights and the Law’ is part of a research project being conducted at the Institute for Lifecourse and Society at NUI Galway.

The seminar will explore how human rights can guarantee the right to consent to or refuse medical treatment.

Speakers at the event will include international experts from countries including the US, China, India, Canada, Colombia, Australia and Kenya.

The public event will take place at NUI Galway next Wednesday at 9am.

Research Assistant, Liz Brosnan says some people are denied the right to make decisions about their health.

