Galway Bay fm newsroom – A unique conference on young people and substance use in the digital age will take place in the city on Tuesday (7/11)

The free event will mark the Western Region Drug & Alcohol Task Force Annual Drug & Alcohol Awareness week.

The conference will explore the issue of young people and substance use in a modern technological era.

It takes place from 9.30am to 3.30p.m at the Clayton Hotel on Tuesday, November 7th, and pre-registration is required.