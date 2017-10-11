City community groups urged to apply for CCTV funding

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The City Council is being urged to immediately install more CCTV cameras across the city.

Councillor Niall McNelis says that funding is available to community groups such as residents’ associations – and that these groups need to apply to the Department of Justice.

Applications require the support of the local authority and interested community groups are being urged to contact the City Council in order to progress their requests.

Councillor McNelis says says more cameras could not only tackle crime – but could also save lives on the city’s waterways.