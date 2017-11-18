15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Saturday Mix

The Saturday Mix

City commemoration for victims of Galway road traffic incidents

By GBFM News
November 18, 2017

Time posted: 5:19 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A special commemoration event will take place in the city tomorrow to mark World Day of Remembrance for victims of road collisions. (Sunday 19/11)

The initiative is being led by the Road Safety Authority, which has revealed that 133 people have died on Irish roads so far this year.

The RSA is arranging a nationwide series of events to remember the victims and their families.

The Galway event takes place at the Clayton Hotel in the city at 2pm tomorrow.

Brian Farrell from the RSA says it’s important that we remember road victims.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Big wheel resumes operation at Christmas Market following safety investigation
November 18, 2017
Big wheel resumes operation at Christmas Market following safety investigation
November 18, 2017
Call for part of Galway Christmas Market to be shutdown pending investigation into big wheel incident
November 18, 2017
Oranmore-Maree Coastal Search Unit launches search for man missing from city

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
November 17, 2017
Maigh Cuilinn On Verge Of All-Ireland Intermediate Club Final
November 17, 2017
Tuam/Cortoon Aim For All-Ireland Junior Club Final Place
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK