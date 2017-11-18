City commemoration for victims of Galway road traffic incidents

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A special commemoration event will take place in the city tomorrow to mark World Day of Remembrance for victims of road collisions. (Sunday 19/11)

The initiative is being led by the Road Safety Authority, which has revealed that 133 people have died on Irish roads so far this year.

The RSA is arranging a nationwide series of events to remember the victims and their families.

The Galway event takes place at the Clayton Hotel in the city at 2pm tomorrow.

Brian Farrell from the RSA says it’s important that we remember road victims.