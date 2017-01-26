15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Number One Show

The Number One Show

galway-city-council

City Chief says controversial bylaws won’t be as extreme as expected

By GBFM News
January 26, 2017

Time posted: 2:08 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The CEO of Galway City Council says new bylaws for the city won’t turn the local authority into ‘Big Brother.’

The council has received almost 400 submissions on the controversial discussion document, which was put on public display late last year.

The proposed bylaws include a ban on climbing trees, picking flowers and playing football in parks.

However, city CEO Brendan McGrath said the document which was put on public display was a discussion document, and the actual bylaws which will be implemented will be ‘significantly different.’

He says the City Council does not want to become ‘Big Brother,’ but the authority needs a legal basis behind the management of its public space.

The submissions will be brought before the Recreation and Amenity Strategic Policy Committee in the coming months following analysis.

A report on the matter will then be presented to the full council by September.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
2.5 million euro for new homes in Connemara
news-property-house-housing-mortgage
January 26, 2017
2.5 million euro for new homes in Connemara
storm flood blackrock dive tower news salthill
January 26, 2017
Council in talks with Irish Water Safety over Blackrock raft
gbfm-news-dr-jim-browne
January 26, 2017
NUIG seeks recruitment services for new President

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
GALWAY UNITED 2016
January 26, 2017
Galway United Play First Pre Season Friendly Tomorrow Night
17/11/2016 Repro free: Pieta House Fund Raiser . Photo: Andrew Downes, Xposure.
January 26, 2017
Craughwell Charity Chariot Hopes To Raise Money For Pieta House
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK