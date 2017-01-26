City Chief says controversial bylaws won’t be as extreme as expected

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The CEO of Galway City Council says new bylaws for the city won’t turn the local authority into ‘Big Brother.’

The council has received almost 400 submissions on the controversial discussion document, which was put on public display late last year.

The proposed bylaws include a ban on climbing trees, picking flowers and playing football in parks.

However, city CEO Brendan McGrath said the document which was put on public display was a discussion document, and the actual bylaws which will be implemented will be ‘significantly different.’

He says the City Council does not want to become ‘Big Brother,’ but the authority needs a legal basis behind the management of its public space.

The submissions will be brought before the Recreation and Amenity Strategic Policy Committee in the coming months following analysis.

A report on the matter will then be presented to the full council by September.