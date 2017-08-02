15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

City CEO defends introduction of Sunday parking charges

By GBFM News
August 2, 2017

Time posted: 5:22 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Chief Executive of the City Council has defended the introduction of parking charges on Sundays – saying it’s unlikely to affect businesses in the city.

Brendan McGrath says the revenue generated by the move will fund improved services in the city, in areas including sports, recreation, and culture.

Motorists, who have enjoyed free parking on-street and in city council car parks on Sundays up until now, will have to pay for parking between 1p.m and 6p.m from this Sunday.

Mr. McGrath says the introduction of paid parking on Sundays in Dublin proved to have no real ill effect on businesses or business activity.

However, he says it’s a pilot programme in Galway at present and could still be changed or reversed by Councillors when they meet for the September sitting of the local authority.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
