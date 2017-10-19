15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

The Keith Finnegan Show

City candlelight vigil to mark 5th anniversary of death of Savita Halappanavar

By GBFM News
October 19, 2017

Time posted: 9:02 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A candlelight vigil will take place in the city this weekend to mark the 5th anniversary of the death of Savita Halappanavar at UHG (28/10).

The Indian dentist died at the hospital in October 2012 as a result of sepsis brought on during a miscarriage.

The memorial event is organised by Galway-Pro Choice and will include readings, music and a moment of silence to remember Savita.

The candlelight vigil will take place at Eyre Square on Saturday evening at 6.30.

Members of the public are asked to bring flowers and a candle if attending the event.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Successful rescue from River Corrib in city today
October 19, 2017
Successful rescue from River Corrib in city today
October 18, 2017
Author of report into death of Savita Halappanavar at UHG tells Committee on 8th Amendment that amendment contributed to her death
October 18, 2017
Call for permanent caretaker team for Westside amenities

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
October 18, 2017
Basketball Ireland announces appointments of Head Coaches for nine Regional Academies around the country
October 18, 2017
Galway Golf Club Head To France Next Week For European Men’s Club Trophy
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK