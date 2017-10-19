City candlelight vigil to mark 5th anniversary of death of Savita Halappanavar

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A candlelight vigil will take place in the city this weekend to mark the 5th anniversary of the death of Savita Halappanavar at UHG (28/10).

The Indian dentist died at the hospital in October 2012 as a result of sepsis brought on during a miscarriage.

The memorial event is organised by Galway-Pro Choice and will include readings, music and a moment of silence to remember Savita.

The candlelight vigil will take place at Eyre Square on Saturday evening at 6.30.

Members of the public are asked to bring flowers and a candle if attending the event.