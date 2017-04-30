City bypass plans still hindering development in Connemara

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A county councillor says planning restrictions along the R336 in Connemara should be lifted until a definite plan is in place for the city bypass.

Councillor Sean O’Tuairisg says landowners living along the route have been subject to planning restrictions – and it’s preventing development in the region.

He says the route corridor which has been outlined is much wider than any road that would be built in reality.

Cllr O’Tuairisg says the process is likely to go for many years, so planning restrictions should be lifted for the time being.