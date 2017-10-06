15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

City based tech company announces 60 new jobs

By GBFM News
October 6, 2017

Time posted: 8:28 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A city based technology company has announced its to create over 60 new jobs at its Galway and Dublin offices.

An Tanaiste and Minister fior Business, Enterprise and Innovation Frances Fitzgerald will attend the official announcement at Galway Business Park in Dangan later this morning.

Roughly half of the 60 jobs which will be announced are expected to be added in Galway.

Storm Technology is a Microsoft Digital Enterprise Consultancy for local and international businesses, and is expanding its Galway and Dublin bases.

The company is to officially announce the new, highly-skilled jobs across all areas of its business including senior management, digital business consultancy, change management and software.

Storm Technology partners with Enterprise Ireland to train their staff in leadership and management.

The announcement will be made at Storm Technology’s Galway office at Galway Business Park, Dangan at 10.30 this morning.

CEO of Storm Technology Karl Flannery says they intend to start hiring immediately.

