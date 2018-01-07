15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Over the LineSports Round-up

Over the Line

Sports Round-up

City arthouse cinema to open in coming weeks

By GBFM News
January 7, 2018

Time posted: 12:09 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The long-awaited city arthouse cinema is finally set to open its doors to the public in the coming weeks.

The controversial PÁLÁS project has cost an estimated 9 million euro – including a contribution of 2.41 million from Galway City Council.

 

Galway City’s arthouse cinema has been dogged by controversy since development began almost ten years ago in 2009.

Works were repeatedly stalled over the years amid a wide range of concerns.

These include the original developer entering receivership, persistent funding issues, management problems and even structural issues with the building itself.

The long-running debacle left many wondering if the project would ever see the light of day – despite millions of euro in public funding being poured into the project.

According to the Sunday Business Post, management company Element pictures says the building is now set to open it’s doors to the public in a matter of weeks.

It’s also been revealed that the total cost of the project now stands at 9.3 million euro – an increase of over 50 percent on the original estimated cost.

The Department of Arts supplied 3.4 million euro; Galway City Council 2.4 million; The Irish Film Board 1.1 million; the Cultural Cinema Consortium 767 thousand and the Western Development Commission provided a loan of 650 thousand euro.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Fresh call for action on N59 as high number of cars damaged in recent days
House prices across Galway to increase by up to 8 percent this year
January 7, 2018
Status Orange Low Temperature Warning issued for Galway
January 7, 2018
Pat McDonagh says outdated planning laws will strangle development in Galway for a decade
January 7, 2018
House prices across Galway to increase by up to 8 percent this year

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
January 5, 2018
Connacht Name Team To Face Munster
January 5, 2018
Massive Weekend For Galway Basketball With National Cup Semi-Finals
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK