City apartment complex hits market for almost €8m

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A major residental complex in the heart of the city has entered the market for seven and a half million euro.

The 38 apartment development is located above retail units at Edward Square just off Shop Street.

The complex at Edward Square was developed in 2002 and consists of 33 three-bed apartments, three two-beds, and single one-bed and four-bed units.

According to the Irish Times, the development is currently fully occupied and produces a monthly rental income of €46,000 – which amounts to over half a million euro a year.

Sale agent Cushman & Wakefield say the complex is one of the best located investment opportunities to reach the market in Galway City.

They’re confident the sale will attract significant interest from both domestic and international investors.