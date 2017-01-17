City councillor hits out at delay in progressing social housing in Knocknacarra

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A city councillor has called for immediate action on progressing 14 local authority houses on the Ballymoneen Road in Knocknacarra.

Independent councillor Declan McDonnell who is Chair of the city council housing association says the housing was first announced more than a year and a half ago.

However, they have yet to be approved for construction, despite tenders having been received almost six months ago.

Councillor McDonnell says even if building commenced shortly, the homes would not be ready for occupation until mid-2018.

He has also queried a commitment to build a further 55 homes in Knocknacarra.