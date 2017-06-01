15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

12 Great Songs...

12 Great Songs...

Cillian O’Connor looks ahead to Mayo v Galway on Sunday week

By Sport GBFM
June 1, 2017

Time posted: 11:33 am

Mayo star forward Cillian O’Connor is looking forward to another trip to Pearse Stadium on Sunday week as his side go in search of a 4th win in a row at the Salthill venue against old rivals Galway. Since Peadar Gardiner’s last gasp winner in the 2009 Connacht final which Mayo won by 2-12 to 1-14, last year’s beaten All Ireland finalists have won in Pearse Stadium in 2013 (4-16 to 0-11) and 2015 (1-15 to 2-8). O’Connor says the fact Mayo have already played a game in this year’s Connacht Championship against Sligo should be an advantage…

 

.

print
Sport
Podcast of The Keith Finnegan Show – Wednesday May 31st 2017
Galway Clinic given more time to complete expansion
May 31, 2017
Lough Cutra Castle Triathlon hailed a huge success
May 31, 2017
Tattersalls International Horse Trials & Country Fair gets underway in Co Meath
May 31, 2017
Galway GAA in association with Gort Golf Club announce details of Summer Golf Classic

CONTACT THE SPORTS TEAM

Ollie Turner
091 770000
[email protected]
Like GBFM Sport on Facebook
PODCASTS
Listen back any time on any device

LATEST NEWS

June 1, 2017
Two Galway Travellers honoured at national Traveller Pride Awards
June 1, 2017
Galway County Show cancelled

SOCIAL NETWORK

Optional Headline