Cillian O’Connor looks ahead to Mayo v Galway on Sunday week

Mayo star forward Cillian O’Connor is looking forward to another trip to Pearse Stadium on Sunday week as his side go in search of a 4th win in a row at the Salthill venue against old rivals Galway. Since Peadar Gardiner’s last gasp winner in the 2009 Connacht final which Mayo won by 2-12 to 1-14, last year’s beaten All Ireland finalists have won in Pearse Stadium in 2013 (4-16 to 0-11) and 2015 (1-15 to 2-8). O’Connor says the fact Mayo have already played a game in this year’s Connacht Championship against Sligo should be an advantage…

.