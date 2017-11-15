Cillian McDaid To Join AFL Side Carlton

Galway Football Manager Kevin Walsh will have to plan without one of his up and coming stars next season. Cillian McDaid, who played a major part in Galway getting to the All-Ireland Under 21 Football Final and scored 1-1 in Galway’s defeat to Dublin this year, has just been offered a two year professional contract with AFL side Carlton. McDaid, who plays his club football with Monivea/Abbey, had been on trials with a number of clubs down under for the past few months and he flies out on Sunday to start his new career with a club who have in the past featured Setanta and Aisake Ó hAilpín, Zach Tuohy, who played 120 games in six seasons with the Blues before joining Geelong at the end of last season, Ciaran Sheehan and Ciaran Byrne.

