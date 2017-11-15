Galway Football Manager Kevin Walsh will have to plan without one of his up and coming stars next season. Cillian McDaid, who played a major part in Galway getting to the All-Ireland Under 21 Football Final and scored 1-1 in Galway’s defeat to Dublin this year, has just been offered a two year professional contract with AFL side Carlton. McDaid, who plays his club football with Monivea/Abbey, had been on trials with a number of clubs down under for the past few months and he flies out on Sunday to start his new career with a club who have in the past featured Setanta and Aisake Ó hAilpín, Zach Tuohy, who played 120 games in six seasons with the Blues before joining Geelong at the end of last season, Ciaran Sheehan and Ciaran Byrne.
Cillian McDaid To Join AFL Side Carlton
By Sport GBFM
November 15, 2017
Time posted: 2:54 pm
