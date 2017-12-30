Cill Chiaráin public meeting hears unemployment ravaging community

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Fears for the future of the west Connemara Gaeltacht communities were expressed at a public meeting in Cill Chiaráin last night.

The meeting was organised by a group called Jabanna do Iorras Aithneach and the Carna/Cashel GAA club.

It was told that over 70% of the young population had left the area in recent decades and that unemployment is ravaging the community.

Carna/Cashel GAA chairman, Éamon Ó Cualáin, told the meeting that the very future of the club hangs in the balance as more young people leave and he warned that the crunch point could come soon.

The failure, as it was termed, of Údarás na Gaeltachta to boost employment in the Carna and Cill Chiaráin areas came in for criticism at the meeting which was attended by 30 local people.

Club Secretary, Micheál Ó Cadhain, said that the Irish language plan for the Gaeltacht was good but that without people and communities it was meaningless.

In relation to proposals that a Task Force should be set up for the area, Councillor Seán Ó Tuairisc said that a Task Force comprised of Údarás na Gaeltachta personnel did significant work in Gaoith Dobhair in Donegal some years ago.

Senator Trevor Ó Clochartaigh said that the situation was very serious and that action is needed.