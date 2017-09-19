CIE due to publish tender for development at Ceannt Station

Galway Bay fm newsroom – CIE is expected to advertise for expressions of interest in the development of land at Ceannt Station this week.

It’s understood the company will publish a tender in a national newspaper for developers who are interested in the commercial and residential development.

It must be broadly in-line with the masterplan for the area in Eyre Square which was originally outlined in 2008 but was shelved due to the economic downturn.

Galway-Roscommon T.D Michael Fitzmaurice says negotiations have been ongoing for several years to move the project forward again.

Recently a planning application for a major commercial development at Bonham Quay at Galway Docks was lodged which would also form part of the overall masterplan for Ceannt Station and the Docks.

City Councillor Peter Keane says the Ceannt Station site is very significant.