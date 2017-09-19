15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Home Run

The Home Run

CIE due to publish tender for development at Ceannt Station

By GBFM News
September 19, 2017

Time posted: 3:56 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – CIE is expected to advertise for expressions of interest in the development of land at Ceannt Station this week.

It’s understood the company will publish a tender in a national newspaper for developers who are interested in the commercial and residential development.

It must be broadly in-line with the masterplan for the area in Eyre Square which was originally outlined in 2008 but was shelved due to the economic downturn.

Galway-Roscommon T.D Michael Fitzmaurice says negotiations have been ongoing for several years to move the project forward again.

Recently a planning application for a major commercial development at Bonham Quay at Galway Docks was lodged which would also form part of the overall masterplan for Ceannt Station and the Docks.

City Councillor Peter Keane says the Ceannt Station site is very significant.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Galway Harbour chief rules out student barges at docks
September 19, 2017
Galway Harbour chief rules out student barges at docks
September 19, 2017
Housing crisis to be discussed at city public meeting
September 19, 2017
More time granted for redevelopment of Tuam Stadium

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
September 19, 2017
Intermediate Camogie Semi-Finals Confirmed For Next Weekend
September 19, 2017
SFC semi finals in Tuam next Sunday
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK