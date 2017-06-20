15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Wagon Wheel

The Wagon Wheel

Ciaran Cannon made Minister of State for the Diaspora

By GBFM News
June 20, 2017

Time posted: 12:12 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway has a new Junior Minister

Galway East Fine Gael TD Ciaran Cannon has been appointed Minister of State for the Diaspora, the Irish abroad, and Overseas Development

A former Junior Education Minister Ciaran Cannon is delighted to be back in the ministerial line-up

He feels it is an important ministry that Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has given him

It’s not yet known if Galway West’s Seán Kyne will maintain his role as Minister of State at the Department of the Gaeltacht

Seán Kyne supported Leo Varadkar in the recent leadership contest

Independent Alliance Galway East T.D, Seán Canney had held the role of Minister of State with responsibility for the Office of Public Works

He held the portfolio on a job-share basis with fellow Independent T.D Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran and they’ll both be waiting to see if they will keep their junior ministry positions

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Lough Rea Hotel and Spa County Senior Camogie Championship Update
June 20, 2017
Gardai follow definite line of inquiry following Rosscahill aggravated burglary
June 20, 2017
CSO data records county rental yield of almost 5 per cent
June 20, 2017
Galway East TD could be among junior ministers to be announced later

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
June 20, 2017
Lough Rea Hotel and Spa County Senior Camogie Championship Update
June 20, 2017
Galway Tribesmen Still Unbeaten after 52-0 win over Dublin City Exiles
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK