Ciaran Cannon made Minister of State for the Diaspora

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway has a new Junior Minister

Galway East Fine Gael TD Ciaran Cannon has been appointed Minister of State for the Diaspora, the Irish abroad, and Overseas Development

A former Junior Education Minister Ciaran Cannon is delighted to be back in the ministerial line-up

He feels it is an important ministry that Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has given him

It’s not yet known if Galway West’s Seán Kyne will maintain his role as Minister of State at the Department of the Gaeltacht

Seán Kyne supported Leo Varadkar in the recent leadership contest

Independent Alliance Galway East T.D, Seán Canney had held the role of Minister of State with responsibility for the Office of Public Works

He held the portfolio on a job-share basis with fellow Independent T.D Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran and they’ll both be waiting to see if they will keep their junior ministry positions