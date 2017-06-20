Ciaran Cannon made Minister of State for the Diaspora while Seán Kyne stays on as Junior Minister

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway East Fine Gael TD Ciaran Cannon has been promoted to Minister of State while Galway West’s Seán Kyne is to stay on as a Junior Minister

Ciaran Cannon has been appointed Minister of State for the Diaspora, the Irish abroad, and Overseas Development

A former Junior Education Minister Ciaran Cannon is delighted to be back in the ministerial line-up

He told Keith Finnegan that he feels it is an important ministry that Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has given him

NewsBreak understands Galway West’s Seán Kyne will stay on as a Minister of State but it has not yet been confirmed he will remain Junior Gaeltacht Affairs Minister

It’s understood the Taoiseach will not be changing the roles of the independent ministers so Independent Alliance Galway East T.D, Seán Canney will retain the role of Minister of State with responsibility for the Office of Public Works on a job-share basis with fellow Independent T.D Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran