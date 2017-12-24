Church leader in strong call to action over Galway’s homeless crisis

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A prominent Galway church leader has made a strong call to action over Galway’s homeless crisis.

Rector of Galway and Archdeacon of Tuam Reverend Gary Hastings says it’s time for property owners and developers to step up to the mark to provide more homes at affordable prices.

Speaking on Galway Bay fm’s annual Christmas Messages programme he says attitudes need to change if the problem is to be solved.

Reverend Hastings says at this time of year, the plight of the homeless is particularly high in people’s consciousness.

Reverend Hastings is joined on the programme by Mayor of Galway Pearce Flannery, County Cathaoirleach Eileen Mannion, Diocesan administrator Canon Michael McLoughlin and Reverend Helen Freeburn of the united Methodist and Presbyterian church.

The hour-long programme is presented by Head of News Bernadette Prendergast, and will be broadcast on Galway Bay fm just after the 6 o’clock news this evening, and again after the 1pm news tomorrow, Christmas Day.

It will also be available as a podcast on the Galway Bay fm website from 2pm tomorrow.