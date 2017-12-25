15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Christmas Messages 2017

By Damian Burke
December 25, 2017

Time posted: 2:00 pm

Galway’s civic and religious leaders deliver their messages, as always on Galway Bay fm, this festive season.

The guests are Mayor of Galway Pearce Flannery, County Cathaoirleach Eileen Mannion, Diocesan administrator Canon Michael McLoughlin, Rector of Galway and Archdeacon of Tuam Gary Hastings and Reverend Helen Freeburn of the United Methodist and Presbyterian church.

This hour long programme of reflection, banter and music is presented for the 29th consecutive year by Head of News Bernadette Prendergast.

 

