Christmas Messages 2017

Galway’s civic and religious leaders deliver their messages, as always on Galway Bay fm, this festive season.

The guests are Mayor of Galway Pearce Flannery, County Cathaoirleach Eileen Mannion, Diocesan administrator Canon Michael McLoughlin, Rector of Galway and Archdeacon of Tuam Gary Hastings and Reverend Helen Freeburn of the United Methodist and Presbyterian church.

This hour long programme of reflection, banter and music is presented for the 29th consecutive year by Head of News Bernadette Prendergast.