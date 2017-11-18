Christmas Market organisers thank emergency services for ‘tremendous’ response to big wheel incident

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Organisers of the Christmas Market have thanked emergency services for their ‘tremendous’ response after a number of people were trapped on the big wheel last evening.

Around 20 people were eventually brought back down to safety by fire crews – some of them having spent up to 3 hours above the city’s skyline.

Last evening was the official launch of the 2017 Galway Christmas Market – and just minutes after the lights were switched on, the big wheel stopped turning.

The brilliantly illuminated attraction stands at the top of Eyre Square and has become a centre piece of the annual event in recent years.

Crowds started to gather as Gardai, units of the Fire Service and Ambulance crews arrived at the scene shortly after 6.

A high-rise platform was used to access some of the cabins, but all of those stranded were released at ground level after crews manually rotated the wheel.

There were no injuries reported during the incident, which lasted several hours, though some of those affected were said to be shaken by the experience.

Organisers of the market have now issued a statement, thanking the Fire Service, Gardai and paramedics who attended the scene.

It acknowledges it was a slow process but expresses gratitude to Galway’s emergency services for their ‘tremendous’ efforts in getting the job done ‘safely and expertly’.

Photo – Christmas Market Galway