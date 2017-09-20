Children’s music education programme to be rolled out in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Children in Galway are to benefit from a special programme to encourage music learning.

The Music Education Partnerships in Galway City and County as well as Roscommon, which are spearheaded by the Galway-Roscommon Education and Training Board, have been selected to participate in the Music Generation Programme.

The scheme was set up in 2009 with funding from Irish band U2 and the Ireland Funds, to provide musical education for children from pre-school up to the age of 18.

It makes music tuition accessible to children who might not otherwise be able to afford the cost of private lessons.

Students can borrow instruments or rent them for 30 euro per year with a view to buying them after 3 years at a discount.

The programme is expected to be up and running in the county later next year, while planning for the programme in the city will begin towards the end of 2018.

National Director of Music Generation, Rosaleen Molloy explains that there will be various ways children can access the programme.