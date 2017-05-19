Children’s Minister challenged over Tuam Mother and Baby Home records

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Children’s Minister is being challenged over a range of outstanding issues relating to the operation of the Tuam Mother and Baby Home.

Senator Trevor O’ Clochartaigh says survivors, relatives and campaigners are becoming increasingly frustrated and believe records are being deliberately withheld.

Speaking in the Seanad this week, he outlined a number of issues Catherine Zappone has allegedly failed to address – including difficulty in accessing records and the potential existence of further burial sites in Galway.

The Sinn Fein Senator is now calling on the Minister to address all outstanding questions and pledge to allow greater access to documents held by various Government departments.

Senator O’ Clochartaigh says it’s hard to believe there could be so much difficulty in accessing state records.