Childrens’ burial ground out of bounds in redevelopment of Tuam’s Old Grove Hospital

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A childrens’ burial ground at the site of the Old Grove Hospital in Tuam has been marked as off-limits in plans for a major redevelopment of the site.

An Bord Pleanala has given the green light for the multi-million project which is to be carried out in two phases.

Construction on a new primary care centre at the Old Grove campus is already underway.

Phase one of the approved works will involve the demolition of part of a two storey extension, and refurbishment of the existing ground and first floor of the hospital.

There’ll also be a new canopy, and changes to the carpark at the front of the building, with the addition of 26 new spaces.

Phase two will see a single storey section to the south east of the hospital demolished, changes to car parking at the side and rear of the building and new landscaped gardens.

The redeveloped campus will include a Mental Health Day Hospital, Early Intervention and Disability Services.

An Bord Pleanala has attached 7 conditions to the grant of permission.

One stipulates that no works can be carried out within a specified section of the overall site – which includes a childrens’ burial ground – without a separate grant of permission from Galway County Council.

The condition follows an appeal against the development by the Tuam Grove Garden Babies group.

The group had outlined concerns over the possible unofficial burial of babies in unmarked graves at the back of the hospital.