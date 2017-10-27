15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Cheaper Bus Eireann fares for Oranmore and Barna

By GBFM News
October 27, 2017

Time posted: 4:26 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Bus Eireann is to include Oranmore and Barna into the city bus zone from December, resulting in cheaper fares.

The company is extending urban bus zones in Galway, Cork and Limerick – meaning 3 million journeys nationwide are set to drop in price.

Currently, a single fare from Oranmore to the city is €4.30 – almost double that of the standard city fare of €2.20.

Oranmore and Barna will now be included in the city bus zone from December 1st.

The CEO of the National Transport Authority Ann Graham says the savings for customers are substantial.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
