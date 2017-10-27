Cheaper Bus Eireann fares for Oranmore and Barna

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Bus Eireann is to include Oranmore and Barna into the city bus zone from December, resulting in cheaper fares.

The company is extending urban bus zones in Galway, Cork and Limerick – meaning 3 million journeys nationwide are set to drop in price.

Currently, a single fare from Oranmore to the city is €4.30 – almost double that of the standard city fare of €2.20.

Oranmore and Barna will now be included in the city bus zone from December 1st.

The CEO of the National Transport Authority Ann Graham says the savings for customers are substantial.