Keith Finnegan

Charlottesville solidarity rally to take place in Galway city tomorrow

By GBFM News
August 15, 2017

Time posted: 5:22 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Galway Anti Racism Network will host a solidarity rally in the city tomorrow for the people of Charlottesville in the U.S.

One woman was killed and dozens of people injured when a car was driven into a group of counter protesters at a white supremacist march in the city at the weekend.

The Galway rally is one of several such events being organised across the country, and will take place in Eyre Square tomorrow evening at 6 o’clock.

Joe Loughnane of G.A.R.N. says that the rally is an important show of solidarity in the face of an increasing level of racist incidents in Galway.

