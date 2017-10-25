Charities Regulator to hold public meeting in the city

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Charities Regulator is to hold a public meeting in the city on Monday week to gather opinions on the governance of charities.

The event is open to anyone with an interest in Irish charities and how they should be regulated.

The meeting takes place at the Connacht Hotel at 7pm on Monday the 6th of November, and pre-registration is required.

Charities Regulator Chief Executive John Farrelly says regulations must be balanced and proportional for large and small charities.