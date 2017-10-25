15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Home Run

The Home Run

Charities Regulator to hold public meeting in the city

By GBFM News
October 25, 2017

Time posted: 3:02 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Charities Regulator is to hold a public meeting in the city on Monday week to gather opinions on the governance of charities.

The event is open to anyone with an interest in Irish charities and how they should be regulated.

The meeting takes place at the Connacht Hotel at 7pm on Monday the 6th of November, and pre-registration is required.

Charities Regulator Chief Executive John Farrelly says regulations must be balanced and proportional for large and small charities.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
KIlkerrin/Clonberne’s Shane Walsh Named In International Rules Squad
October 25, 2017
Further hearing on appeal application against Apple Athenry centre tomorrow
October 25, 2017
Appeal application on Apple Athenry to resume in the morning
October 25, 2017
Former peace process advisor to debate neutrality at NUIG event

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
October 25, 2017
KIlkerrin/Clonberne’s Shane Walsh Named In International Rules Squad
October 25, 2017
Longlist of 22 books announced for the 2017 eir Sport Sports Book of the Year
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK