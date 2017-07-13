Changes to assessment terms for flooded farms across Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s been a change to the way in which flooded farmland in counties Galway, Roscommon and Mayo is treated in terms of assessment for minor works schemes

Revised criteria for the Minor Works scheme have been published by the Office of Public Works.

Previous criteria put a figure of €400 as the cost per hectare for land continuously flooded for one month.

Now the figure has been increased to €1,045 for land in the western region, comprising counties Mayo, Roscommon and Galway.

Galway East TD Sean Canney says the new figures take into account the real impact that flooding has on farmers’ livelihoods.