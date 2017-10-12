All change in 2018 for FBD League and Connacht Minor Football Championship

The 2018 FBD League and Connacht Minor Football Championship will both be played as 5 team round-robin competitions as the Connacht Council implement new structures from Croke Park. The third level colleges will no longer participate in the FBD League, leaving Galway, Mayo, Roscommon, Sligo and Leitrim to play each other on a round robin basis over the first two Wednesdays and first three Sundays in January. The top 2 teams will contest the final in February. Third level institutions NUIG, GMIT and Sligo IT had been part of the FBD League for over a decade, with first call on 3 county players from each of the 5 counties.

FBD LEAGUE 2017

(First named team at home, Top 2 teams contest Final)

Round 1: Wed Jan 3rd

Sligo v Galway

Leitrim v Roscommon

Mayo Bye

Round 2: Sun Jan 7th

Mayo v Galway

Leitrim v Sligo

Roscommon Bye

Round 3: Wed Jan 10th

Roscommon v Sligo

Mayo v Leitrim

Galway Bye

Round 4: Sun Jan 14th

Galway v Leitrim

Roscommon v Mayo

Sligo Bye

Round 5: Sun Jan 21st

Galway v Roscommon

Sligo v Mayo

Leitrim Bye

Meanwhile, the new Connacht Minor (U17) Championship will be organised on a similar basis, with the 5 Connacht counties playing each other in a round robin format and the top 2 teams meeting in the final. Galway will play Mayo and Roscommon at home, and both Sligo and Leitrim away.

Connacht Minor (U 17) Football Championship 2018

First named team at home. Top 2 teams play Final.

Round 1

Mayo v Leitrim

Galway v Roscommon

Sligo Bye

Round 2

Sligo v Galway

Roscommon v Mayo

Leitrim Bye

Round 3

Leitrim v Roscommon

Mayo v Sligo

Galway Bye

Round 4

Galway v Mayo

Sligo v Leitrim

Roscommon Bye

Round 5

Roscommon v Sligo

Leitrim v Galway

Mayo Bye