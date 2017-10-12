All change in 2018 for FBD League and Connacht Minor Football Championship

The 2018 FBD League and Connacht Minor Football Championship will both be played as 5 team round-robin competitions as the Connacht Council implement new structures from Croke Park. The third level colleges will no longer participate in the FBD League, leaving Galway, Mayo, Roscommon, Sligo and Leitrim to play each other on a round robin basis over the first two Wednesdays and first three Sundays in January. The top 2 teams will contest the final in February. Third level institutions NUIG, GMIT and Sligo IT had been part of the FBD League for over a decade, with first call on 3 county players from each of the 5 counties.
FBD LEAGUE 2017
(First named team at home, Top 2 teams contest Final)
Round 1: Wed Jan 3rd
Sligo v Galway
Leitrim v Roscommon
Mayo Bye
Round 2: Sun Jan 7th
Mayo v Galway
Leitrim v Sligo
Roscommon Bye
Round 3: Wed Jan 10th
Roscommon v Sligo
Mayo v Leitrim
Galway Bye
Round 4: Sun Jan 14th
Galway v Leitrim
Roscommon v Mayo
Sligo Bye
Round 5: Sun Jan 21st
Galway v Roscommon
Sligo v Mayo
Leitrim Bye
Meanwhile, the new Connacht Minor (U17) Championship will be organised on a similar basis, with the 5 Connacht counties playing each other in a round robin format and the top 2 teams meeting in the final. Galway will play Mayo and Roscommon at home, and both Sligo and Leitrim away.
Connacht Minor (U 17) Football Championship 2018
First named team at home. Top 2 teams play Final.
Round 1
Mayo v Leitrim
Galway v Roscommon
Sligo Bye
Round 2
Sligo v Galway
Roscommon v Mayo
Leitrim Bye
Round 3
Leitrim v Roscommon
Mayo v Sligo
Galway Bye
Round 4
Galway v Mayo
Sligo v Leitrim
Roscommon Bye
Round 5
Roscommon v Sligo
Leitrim v Galway
Mayo Bye