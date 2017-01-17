Champions Cup – Round 6 preview

Pool Updates

Pool 1

Munster are through to the last eight of the tournament for a record 16th time and a win over Racing 92 at Thomond Park will guarantee them a home quarter-final. If Glasgow Warriors (14 points) manage to put one over Leicester Tigers at Welford Road, they will book their ticket to the quarter-finals as a best runner-up for the first time. However, a losing bonus point for the Scots could possibly be enough depending on how results pan out elsewhere.

Pool 2

Wasps (17 points) will be favourites to win at Zebre and secure their place in the knockout stage, but the clash of Toulouse (14 points) and Connacht (18 points) at Stade Ernest Wallon on Sunday promises to be a Round 6 classic. A victory for Connacht and it’s straightforward, the Irish province will be in the quarter-finals for the first time, but a win for Toulouse, and the calculators will be out in force. Keep in mind that if it comes to a match points head-to-head between the two clubs, Connacht have four points from their Round 1 success and Toulouse have one point.

Pool 3

Saracens are also through and a win over RC Toulon at Allianz Park will secure a home quarter-final for the holders for the second season in a row. But if Toulon manage to hit their best form and snatch an away victory, they will reach the business end of the tournament for the sixth time in seven seasons.

Pool 4

Free-scoring Leinster might be on a roll, but they won’t find it easy at Castres where a fifth success of the campaign would guarantee that coveted home quarter-final. Both Montpellier (11 points), who are at home against Northampton Saints, and Castres (10 points) are still in the running for a best runner-up spot depending on results elsewhere.

Pool 5

Clermont are in pole position here and despite Exeter Chiefs’ best intentions at fortress Stade Marcel-Michelin on Saturday, they are looking good for a home quarter-final and possibly a No 1 seeding as well. However, both Exeter (11 points) and Bordeaux-Bégles (10 points), who travel to Ulster, remain in contention for a best runner-up spot.

Pool Tables

Pool 1 Pos Team Pl W D L PF PA Diff TF TA TB LB Pts 1 Q Munster Rugby 5 4 0 1 138 54 84 15 3 3 1 20 2 Glasgow Warriors 5 3 0 2 117 86 31 12 10 1 1 14 3 Leicester Tigers 5 2 0 3 61 147 -86 3 17 0 0 8 4 Racing 92 5 1 0 4 79 108 -29 11 11 1 0 5 Pool 2 Pos Team Pl W D L PF PA Diff TF TA TB LB Pts 1 Connacht Rugby 5 4 0 1 178 99 79 25 12 2 0 18 2 Wasps 5 3 1 1 169 85 84 22 10 2 1 17 3 Toulouse 5 2 1 2 145 81 64 19 9 2 2 14 4 Zebre Rugby 5 0 0 5 63 290 -227 8 43 0 0 0 Pool 3 Pos Team Pl W D L PF PA Diff TF TA TB LB Pts 1 q Saracens 5 4 1 0 171 84 87 19 6 2 0 20 2 RC Toulon 5 3 0 2 117 90 27 12 9 2 1 15 3 Scarlets 5 2 1 2 118 129 -11 9 13 0 0 10 4 Sale Sharks 5 0 0 5 41 144 -103 5 17 0 0 0 Pool 4 Pos Team Pl W D L PF PA Diff TF TA TB LB Pts 1 Q Leinster Rugby 5 4 0 1 203 63 140 28 7 4 1 21 2 Montpellier 5 2 0 3 94 132 -38 11 13 1 2 11 3 Castres Olympique 5 2 0 3 120 123 -3 12 17 1 1 10 4 Northampton Saints 5 2 0 3 74 173 -99 8 22 1 0 9 Pool 5 Pos Team Pl W D L PF PA Diff TF TA TB LB Pts 1 Q ASM Clermont Auvergne 5 4 0 1 163 105 58 20 14 4 1 21 2 Exeter Chiefs 5 2 0 3 84 98 -14 9 10 1 2 11 3 Bordeaux-Bègles 5 2 0 3 92 98 -6 9 10 1 1 10 4 Ulster Rugby 5 2 0 3 109 147 -38 13 17 1 0 9

Round 6 fixtures

Date Time* Pool Home Away Venue Referee 20/01/2017 20:45 4 Castres Olympique Leinster Rugby Stade Pierre Antoine Greg Garner (Eng) 20/01/2017 20:45 4 Montpellier Northampton Saints Altrad Stadium John Lacey (Ire) 21/01/2017 13:00 5 Ulster Rugby Bordeaux-Bègles Kingspan Stadium Matthew Carley (Eng) 21/01/2017 14:00 5 ASM Clermont Auvergne Exeter Chiefs Stade Marcel-Michelin Andrew Brace (Ire) 21/01/2017 15:15 3 Sale Sharks Scarlets AJ Bell Stadium Pascal Gauzere (Fra) 21/01/2017 15:15 3 Saracens RC Toulon Allianz Park Nigel Owens (Wal) 21/01/2017 17:30 1 Leicester Tigers Glasgow Warriors Welford Road Mathieu Raynal (Fra) 21/01/2017 17:30 1 Munster Rugby Racing 92 Thomond Park Marius Mitrea (Ita) 22/01/2017 16:15 2 Toulouse Connacht Rugby Stade Ernest Wallon Wayne Barnes (Eng) 22/01/2017 16:15 2 Zebre Rugby Wasps Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi David Wilkinson (Ire)

*KO times are local

How they stand pre-Round 6

Ranking Pool Club Position in pool Match Points Points difference Tries 1 – Q 4 Leinster Rugby 1 21 140 28 2 –Q 5 Clermont Auvergne 1 21 58 20 3 – Q 1 Munster Rugby 1 20 84 15 4 – q 3 Saracens 1 20 87 19 5 2 Connacht Rugby 1 18 79 25 6 2 Wasps 2 17 84 22 7 3 RC Toulon 2 15 27 12 8 1 Glasgow Warriors 2 14 31 12 9 5 Exeter Chiefs 2 11 -14 9 10 4 Montpellier 2 11 -38 11 11 2 Toulouse 3 14 64 19 12 4 Castres Olympique 3 10 -3 12 13 5 Bordeaux-Bègles 3 10 -6 9 14 3 Scarlets 3 10 -11 9 15 1 Leicester Tigers 3 8 -86 3 16 5 Ulster Rugby 4 9 -38 13 17 4 Northampton 4 9 -99 8 18 1 Racing 92 4 5 -29 11 19 3 Sale Sharks 4 0 -103 5 20 2 Zebre Rugby 4 0 -227 8

How clubs qualify for the quarter-finals

The five pool winners and the three best-placed runners-up qualify for the quarter-finals, and will be decided as follows:

(a) The pool winner will be the club with the highest number of match points in each pool. The best-placed runners-up will be the three clubs with the highest number of match points out of the five clubs that finish second in their respective pools. For the quarter-finals, the pool winners will be ranked 1 to 5 and the best-placed runners-up ranked 6th, 7th and 8th by reference to the number of match points earned.

(b) If two clubs in the same pool are equal on match points at the end of the pool stage, then their ranking will be determined by the results of the two matches played between the relevant clubs as follows:

(i) the club with the greater number of match points from the two matches; or

(ii) if equal, the club with the best aggregate points difference from the two matches; or

(iii) if equal, the club that scored the most tries in the two matches.

(c) If ranking remains unresolved and/or if clubs have not played each other previously in the pool stage, qualification/ranking will be determined as follows:

(i) the best aggregate points difference from the pool stage; or

(ii) if equal, the number of tries scored in the pool stage; or

(iii) if equal, the club with the fewest number of players suspended under Disciplinary Rules in the pool stage; or

(iv) if unresolved, by drawing lots.

The clubs ranked 1 to 4 will have home advantage in the quarter-finals as follows:

QF 1 – Club 1 v Club 8 QF 2 – Club 4 v Club 5

QF 3 – Club 3 v Club 6 QF 4 – Club 2 v Club 7

Semi-finals

NB The format for the semi-final matches in the Champions Cup recognises performances by clubs during the pool stage as well as the achievement of winning a quarter-final match away from home.

Semi-final 1: winner QF 1 v winner QF 2

Semi-final 2: winner QF 3 v winner QF 4

The semi-final matches will be played at venues designated by EPCR, and the following clubs will have home country advantage in their respective semi-final matches:

For Semi-final 1

If the clubs ranked 1 and 4 win their QFs, the club ranked 1 will have home country advantage

If the clubs ranked 1 and 5 win their QFs, the club ranked 5 will have home country advantage

If the clubs ranked 8 and 4 win their QFs, the club ranked 8 will have home country advantage

If the clubs ranked 8 and 5 win their QFs, the club ranked 5 will have home country advantage

For Semi-final 2

If the clubs ranked 3 and 2 win their QFs, the club ranked 2 will have home country advantage

If the clubs ranked 3 and 7 win their QFs, the club ranked 7 will have home country advantage

If the clubs ranked 6 and 2 win their QFs, the club ranked 6 will have home country advantage

If the clubs ranked 6 and 7 win their QFs, the club ranked 6 will have home country advantage

Knockout stage appearances since 1996

The knockout stage appearances of the clubs in the 2016/17 tournament (excluding the 1997/98 quarter-final play-offs) are as follows:

16 – Munster Rugby

15 – Toulouse

13 – Leicester Tigers, Leinster Rugby

8 – ASM Clermont Auvergne

7 – Scarlets, Northampton Saints

6 – Wasps, Saracens

5 – Ulster Rugby, RC Toulon

2 – Racing 92

1 – Castres Olympique, Sale Sharks, Montpellier, Exeter Chiefs

Best runners-up

See below for a complete list of best runners-up since the 1999/2000 season:

Season Club Wins Bonus pts Points 1999/00 Wasps 5 10 ASM Clermont Auvergne 4 8 2000/01 Swansea 4 8 Pau 4 8 2001/02 Munster Rugby 5 10 Scarlets 4 8 2002/03 Munster Rugby 4 8 Biarritz Olympique 4 8 2003/04 Gloucester Rugby 5 4 (T4) 24 Edinburgh Rugby 5 2 (T2) 22 2004/05 Northampton Saints 5 1 (T1) 21 Leicester Tigers 4 3 (T2, L1) 19 2005/06 Sale Sharks 5 3 (T3) 23 Leinster Rugby 4 6 (T4, L2) 22 2006/07 Munster Rugby 5 3 (T2, L1) 23 Northampton Saints 4 4 (T4) 20 2007/08 Perpignan 5 2 (T2) 22 Ospreys 5 1 (T1) 21 2008/09 Toulouse 4 (+1 draw) 2 (T1, L1) 20 Ospreys 4 4 (T2, L2) 20 2009/10 Ospreys 4 (+ 1 draw) 2 (T2) 20 Northampton Saints 4 3 (T2, L1) 19 2010/11 Ulster Rugby 5 2 (T2) 22 Leicester Tigers 4 (+ 1 draw) 4 (T3, L1) 22 2011/12 Cardiff Blues 5 1 (L1) 21 Ulster Rugby 4 4 (T3, L1) 20 2012/13 Montpellier 5 2 (T2) 22 Munster Rugby 4 4 (T2, L2) 20 2013/14 Leicester Tigers 4 5 (T3, L2) 21 Saracens 4 4 (T3, L1) 20 2014/15 Northampton Saints 4 3 (T3) 19 Wasps 3 (+ 1 draw) 4 (T2, L2) 18 Saracens 4 1 (T1) 17 2015/16 RC Toulon 5 – 20 Stade Français Paris 4 3 (T3) 19 Northampton Saints 4 (+ 1 draw) 1 (T1) 19



*Try bonus point **Losing bonus point

Pool 4: Castres Olympique v Leinster Rugby

Friday, 20 January, Kick-off: 20:45, Stade Pierre Antoine

Referee: Greg Garner (Eng), Assistant Ref: Tom Foley (Eng), Assistant Ref: Paul Dix (Eng), TMO: David Rose (Eng), Citing Commissioner: Steve Savage (Eng)

Match facts

Leinster have won their last five games against Castres, last losing to the TOP 14 outfit in December 2008. However, they’ve never beaten them by more than seven points in France.

Castres have won their last two home games in the Champions Cup, and the last time they won more in succession was a four-game winning streak from 2008 to 2010.

Leinster have scored 203 points in the campaign to date, whereas, last season they managed just 82 in the six pool matches. The last time they scored 200+ pool stage points was in 2005/06 when they totalled 214.

Leinster are the only side with a 100% scrum success rate in the competition, winning all 30 on their own ball.

Yannick Caballero has stolen more opposition lineouts (6) than any other player this season – five of his steals came in one game (v Montpellier in Round 4)

Team comparison (European Cup record)

Castres Olympique Leinster Rugby Played 75 147 Wins 27 96 Draws 1 4 Losses 47 47 Total Points For 1425 3725 Total Points Against 1768 2789 Total Tries For 137 391 Total Tries Against 181 269

2016/17 Points Scorers Head-to-head record

Castres Olympique Team Leinster Rugby 7 Played 7 1 Wins 6 6 Losses 1 0 Draws 0

Castres Olympique:

Player Points Benjamin Urdapilleta 36 Rory Kockott 20 Alexandre Bias 15

Date Home Score Away 26/10/2014 Castres Olympique 16-21 Leinster Rugby 17/01/2015 Leinster Rugby 50-8 Castres Olympique 15/10/2016 Leinster Rugby 33-15 Castres Olympique

Leinster Rugby:

Player Points Isa Nacewa 75 Adam Byrne 15 Sean Cronin 15 Jack Conan 15

Pool 4: Montpellier v Northampton Saints

Friday, 20 January, Kick-off: 20:45, Altrad Stadium

Referee: John Lacey (Ire), Assistant Ref: Gary Conway (Ire), Assistant Ref: Dermot Blake (Ire), TMO: Olly Hodges (Ire), Citing Commissioner: Peter Ferguson (Ire)

Match facts

Northampton Saints have won each of the three previous meetings between the clubs in European competition, although the Round 1 match at Franklin’s Gardens was tight – 16-14.

Montpellier have lost their last five games in the Champions Cup against Aviva Premiership opposition – their last win was a 21-point victory against Sale Sharks in January 2013.

Montpellier’s defeat (57-3) to Leinster last weekend was the heaviest in their Champions Cup history.

Northampton have lost their last seven away games against TOP 14 opposition.

Stephen Myler has the best goal kicking success rate (93%) of any player to attempt 10+ shots at goal this season.

Team comparison (European Cup record)

Montpellier Northampton Saints Played 30 102 Wins 11 60 Draws 2 1 Losses 17 41 Total Points For 571 2267 Total Points Against 670 1946 Total Tries For 60 245 Total Tries Against 64 186

2016/17 Points Scorers Head-to-head record

Montpellier Team Northampton Saints 1 Played 1 0 Wins 1 1 Losses 0 0 Draws 0

Montpellier:

Player Points Francois Steyn 33 Nemani Nadolo 15 Demetri Catrakilis 8

Northampton Saints:

Date Home Score Away 15/10/2016 Northampton Saints 16-14 Montpellier

Player Points Stephen Myler 39 Teimana Harrison 10 5 Players 5

Pool 5: Ulster Rugby v Bordeaux-Bègles

Saturday, 21 January, Kick-off: 13:00, Kingspan Stadium

Referee: Matthew Carley (Eng), Assistant Ref: Luke Pearce (Eng), Assistant Ref: Gareth Copsey (Eng), TMO: Geoff Warren (Eng), Citing Commissioner: Richard Mcghee (Sco)

Match facts

Bordeaux-Bègles have won each of the previous two meetings between the clubs by an average margin of 14 points.

Ulster have won eight of their last nine games on home soil against TOP 14 opposition by an average margin of 19 points.

Bordeaux have a tackle success rate of 90% this season, the best in the competition.

Ulster have the best lineout success rate this season, winning 96% of their own throws.

Charles Piutau beat a round high 11 defenders last weekend and he has drawn level with Wesley Fofana of Clermont on 26 defenders beaten for the season.

Team comparison (European Cup record)

Ulster Rugby Bordeaux-Bègles Played 134 19 Wins 66 8 Draws 3 1 Losses 65 10 Total Points For 2867 425 Total Points Against 2932 415 Total Tries For 271 50 Total Tries Against 304 44

2016/17 Points Scorers Head-to-head record

Ulster Rugby Team Bordeaux-Bègles 2 Played 2 0 Wins 2 2 Losses 0 0 Draws 0

Ulster Rugby:

Player Points Paddy Jackson 49 Charles Piutau 15 Sean Reidy 10 Luke Marshall 10 Tommy Bowe 10

Date Home Score Away 13/12/1995 Ulster Rugby 16-29 Bordeaux-Bégles 16/10/2016 Bordeaux-Begles 28-13 Ulster Rugby

Bordeaux-Bègles:

Player Points Lionel Beauxis 23 Ian Madigan 18 Baptiste Serin 11

Pool 5: ASM Clermont Auvergne v Exeter Chiefs

Saturday, 21 January, Kick-off: 14:00, Stade Marcel-Michelin

Referee: Andrew Brace (Ire), Assistant Ref: Dudley Phillips (Ire), Assistant Ref: Kieran Barry (Ire), TMO: Simon McDowell (Ire), Citing Commissioner: Gordon Black (Ire)

Match facts

Clermont have won four of their five games against Exeter, including each of the last two, and have only once conceded more than 12 points against the Aviva Premiership club.

Exeter have won only one of their last five games against TOP 14 opposition in the Champions Cup, however, that win was away against Bordeaux-Begles in Round 4.

Clermont have averaged more turnovers won (9.6) per game this season than any other side in the competition.

Wesley Fofana has made the most clean breaks (13) to date.

Fofana is the only player from a TOP 14 club to play every minute of this season’s campaign.

Team comparison (European Cup record)

ASM Clermont Auvergne Exeter Chiefs Played 96 24 Wins 59 9 Draws 1 0 Losses 36 15 Total Points For 2559 467 Total Points Against 1745 563 Total Tries For 286 47 Total Tries Against 155 64

2016/17 Points Scorers Head-to-head record

ASM Clermont Auvergne:

Player Points Morgan Parra 45 Nick Abendanon 20 Camille Lopez 19

ASM Clermont Auvergne Team Exeter Chiefs 5 Played 5 4 Wins 1 1 Losses 4 0 Draws 0

Exeter Chiefs:

Date Home Score Away 12/12/2015 Exeter Chiefs 31-14 ASM Clermont Auvergne 20/12/2015 ASM Clermont Auvergne 42-10 Exeter Chiefs 16/10/2016 Exeter Chiefs 8-35 ASM Clermont Auvergne

Player Points Gareth Steenson 29 Thomas Waldrom 15 Michele Campagnaro 10 Henry Slade 10

Pool 3: Sale Sharks v Scarlets

Saturday, 21 January, Kick-off: 15:15, AJ Bell Stadium

Referee: Pascal Gauzere (Fra), Assistant Ref: Maxime Chalon (Fra), Assistant Ref: Jean-Luc Rebollal (Fra), TMO: Eric Briquet-Campin (Fra), Citing Commissioner: Eddie Wigglesworth (Ire)

Match facts

Scarlets have won all three of their previous meetings with Sale Sharks in the Champions Cup by an average margin of 11 points.

Sale have won four of their last five home games against Welsh opponents in the tournament, although each of the last two wins were by a single point.

Sale have the lowest goal kicking success rate (55%) in the Champions Cup this season, while Scarlets (93%) have the best success rate.

Sam James of Sale is one of just five players to have played every minute this season.

Sale have lost their last 16 matches in the tournament, averaging just 10 points per match.

Team comparison (European Cup record)

Sale Sharks Scarlets Played 54 134 Wins 18 62 Draws 0 3 Losses 36 69 Total Points For 973 2954 Total Points Against 1271 3220 Total Tries For 104 300 Total Tries Against 137 358

2016/17 Points Scorers Head-to-head record

Sale Sharks Team Scarlets 3 Played 3 0 Wins 3 3 Losses 0 0 Draws 0

Sale Sharks:

Player Points Alan MacGinty 8 Dan Mugford 6 5 Players 5

Date Home Score Away 06/12/2002 Sale Sharks 19-30 Scarlets 13/12/2002 Scarlets 17-12 Sale Sharks 15/10/2016 Scarlets 28-11 Sale Sharks

Scarlets:

Player Points Rhys Patchell 56 Dan Jones 17 Scott Williams 10 DTH Van Der Merwe 10

Pool 3: Saracens v RC Toulon

Saturday, 21 January, Kick-off: 15:15, Allianz Park

Referee: Nigel Owens (Wal), Assistant Ref: Ian Davies (Wal), Assistant Ref: Gwyn Morris (Wal), TMO: Jon Mason (Wal), Citing Commissioner: Douglas Hunter (Sco)

Match facts

Saracens have won their last two pool games against Toulon in European competition, though they lost two knockout games in between – 2013 semi-final and 2014 final.

Saracens have won their last 11 games at Allianz Park, and have not lost at home since hosting Toulouse in October 2013. They’ve averaged 42 points per game in that run.

Saracens’ draw with Scarlets in Round 5 saw them miss out on breaking the record for most consecutive wins in the competition (still tied with Munster on 13).

Saracens are one of just two clubs (Munster are the other) yet to concede a first half try this season.

Team comparison (European Cup record)

Saracens RC Toulon Played 78 46 Wins 53 36 Draws 1 0 Losses 24 10 Total Points For 2141 1152 Total Points Against 1415 774 Total Tries For 221 105 Total Tries Against 128 68

2016/17 Points Scorers Head-to-head record

Saracens Team RC Toulon 3 Played 3 1 Wins 2 2 Losses 1 0 Draws 0

Saracens:

Player Points Owen Farrell 74 Chris Wyles 15 Sean Maitland 15

Date Home Score Away 28/04/2013 Saracens 12-24* RC Toulon 24/05/2014 RC Toulon 23-6** Saracens 15/10/2016 RC Toulon 23-31 Saracens

RC Toulon:

Player Points Leigh Halfpenny 67 Bryan Habana 10 8 Players 5

*2012/13 semi-final **2013/14 final

Pool 1: Leicester Tigers v Glasgow Warriors

Saturday, 21 January, Kick-off: 17:30, Welford Road

Referee: Mathieu Raynal (Fra), Assistant Ref: Thomas Charabas (Fra), Assistant Ref: Thomas Dejean (Fra), TMO: Philippe Bonhoure (Fra), Citing Commissioner: Jeff Mark (Wal)

Match facts

Glasgow ended a three-game losing streak against Leicester Tigers with a 29-point victory in Round 1.

Tigers have lost only one of their last 34 games on home soil, although they have faced Scottish opposition only once in that span (Edinburgh in 2007/08).

Leicester have scored just three tries this season, fewer than any side in the competition.

Glasgow have the lowest lineout success rate this season, winning just 80% of their own throws so far.

Glasgow have the two leading tacklers in captain, Jonny Gray (72), and Ryan Wilson (62).

Team comparison (European Cup record)

Leicester Tigers Glasgow Warriors Played 143 108 Wins 92 37 Draws 5 2 Losses 46 69 Total Points For 3749 2107 Total Points Against 2596 2801 Total Tries For 410 204 Total Tries Against 218 312

2016/17 Points Scorers Head-to-head record

Leicester Tigers Team Glasgow Warriors 6 Played 6 4 Wins 2 2 Losses 4 0 Draws 0

Leicester Tigers:

Player Points Owen Williams 32 Freddie Burns 19 Brendon O’Connor 5 Adam Thompstone 5

Glasgow Warriors:

Date Home Score Away 19/10/2014 Glasgow Warriors 21-33 Leicester Tigers 24/01/2015 Leicester Tigers 41-26 Glasgow Warriors 14/10/2016 Glasgow Warriors 42-13 Leicester Tigers

Player Points Finn Russell 47 Mark Bennett 10 Stuart Hogg 10 Fraser Brown 10 Ali Price 10 Leonardo Sarto 10

Pool 1: Munster Rugby v Racing 92

Saturday, 21 January, Kick-off: 17:30, Thomond Park

Referee: Marius Mitrea (Ita), Assistant Ref: Matteo Liperini (Ita), Assistant Ref: Simone Boaretto (Ita), TMO: Allan Falzone (Ita), Citing Commissioner: Stefano Marrama (Ita)

Match facts

Munster have won their last two games against Racing 92.

Racing have never lost all three away pool matches in European competition in the same season.

CJ Stander is one of just two forwards (Jamie Heaslip is the other) to play every minute of this season’s Champions Cup to date.

Munster have conceded just three tries and are yet to concede one in the opening hour of play in the pool stage.

Racing have kicked a competition-low two penalties this season, with both those coming in the opening 20 minutes of action.

Team comparison (European Cup record)

Munster Rugby Racing 92 Played 155 45 Wins 107 19 Draws 1 3 Losses 47 23 Total Points For 3890 912 Total Points Against 2709 909 Total Tries For 404 91 Total Tries Against 242 85

2016/17 Points Scorers Head-to-head record

Munster Rugby Team Racing 92 3 Played 3 2 Wins 1 1 Losses 2 0 Draws 0

Munster Rugby:

Player Points Tyler Bleyendaal 66 Jaco Taute 15 Simon Zebo 15

Racing 92:

Date Home Score Away 13/10/2012 Racing 92 22-17 Munster Rugby 20/01/2013 Munster Rugby 29-6 Racing 92 07/01/2017 Racing 92 7-32 Munster Rugby

Player Points Dan Carter 32 Xavier Chauveau 10 Juan Imhoff 10

Pool 2: Toulouse v Connacht Rugby

Sunday, 22 January, Kick-off: 16:15, Stade Ernest Wallon

Referee: Wayne Barnes (Eng), Assistant Ref: JP Doyle (Eng), Assistant Ref: Peter Allan (Eng), TMO: David Grashoff (Eng), Citing Commissioner: John Montgomery (Sco)

Match facts

After previous defeats to Ulster and to Connacht, Toulouse are looking to avoid a third consecutive home loss against Irish opposition.

Connacht won in Toulouse in Round 3 in 2013 having scored just three points in total on their two previous Champions Cup games in France.

Connacht top the charts for carries, metres, clean breaks and defenders beaten this season.

Connacht are the only team in the competition to average more than 20 minutes of possession per game so far (20m 13s).

Toulouse have averaged 24.8 offloads per game in this campaign, no other side has averaged 20.

Team comparison (European Cup record)

Toulouse Connacht Rugby Played 155 23 Wins 104 11 Draws 5 0 Losses 46 12 Total Points For 4164 443 Total Points Against 2885 514 Total Tries For 448 42 Total Tries Against 254 57

2016/17 Points Scorers Head-to-head record

Toulouse Team Connacht Rugby 5 Played 5 3 Wins 2 2 Losses 3 0 Draws 0

Toulouse:

Player Points Sebastien Bezy 29 Toby Flood 19 Arthur Bonneval 15 Yoann Huget 15

Connacht Rugby:

Date Home Score Away 08/12/2013 Toulouse 14-16 Connacht Rugby 14/12/2013 Connacht Rugby 9-37 Toulouse 15/10/2016 Connacht Rugby 23-21 Toulouse

Player Points Jack Carty 28 John Cooney 21 Craig Ronaldson 17

Pool 2: Zebre Rugby v Wasps

Sunday, 22 January, Kick-off: 16:15, Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi

Referee: David Wilkinson (Ire), Assistant Ref: Frank Murphy (Ire), Assistant Ref: Jonny Erskine (Ire), TMO: Kevin Beggs (Ire), Citing Commissioner: Yves Thieffine (Fra)

Match facts

When the clubs met in Round 1, Wasps recorded their biggest win in the Champions Cup (82-14).

Zebre are still on the hunt for their first win on home soil in the tournament, having lost by an average margin of 27 points in their eight such fixtures to date.

Wasps have won 21 of 22 European games against Italian opposition – the solitary defeat came in 2001/02 against Benetton Treviso.

Wasps have the lowest scrum success rate (79%) in the competition this season.

Zebre have the lowest tackle success rate this season, completing just 80% of their tackles so far.

Team comparison (European Cup record)

Zebre Rugby Wasps Played 17 98 Wins 0 62 Draws 0 3 Losses 17 33 Total Points For 168 2794 Total Points Against 724 1897 Total Tries For 16 311 Total Tries Against 95 174

2016/17 Points Scorers Head-to-head record

Zebre Rugby Team Wasps 1 Played 1 0 Wins 1 1 Losses 0 0 Draws 0

Zebre Rugby:

Player Points Carlo Canna 17 Federico Ruzza 15 Johan Meyer 10 Tommaso D’Apice 10

Wasps:

Date Home Score Away 15/10/2016 Wasps 82-14 Zebre Rugby

Player Points Jimmy Gopperth 47 Josh Bassett 20 Joe Simpson 15

2016/17 Champions Cup – Leading Scorers

Points

Rank Player Team Matches Points 1 Isa Nacewa Leinster Rugby 5 75 2 Owen Farrell Saracens 5 74 3 Leigh Halfpenny RC Toulon 5 67 4 Tyler Bleyendaal Munster Rugby 5 66 5 Rhys Patchell Scarlets 4 56 6 Paddy Jackson Ulster Rugby 5 49 7 Finn Russell Glasgow Warriors 5 47 7 Jimmy Gopperth Wasps 5 47 9 Morgan Parra ASM Clermont Auvergne 5 45 10 Stephen Myler Northampton Saints 5 39

Tries

Rank Player Team Matches Tries 1 Isa Nacewa Leinster Rugby 5 6 2 Nick Abendanon ASM Clermont Auvergne 4 4 2 Josh Bassett Wasps 5 4 4 Arthur Bonneval Toulouse 2 3 4 Adam Byrne Leinster Rugby 3 3 4 Jack Conan Leinster Rugby 3 3 4 Stacey Ili Connacht Rugby 3 3 4 Alexandre Bias Castres Olympique 4 3 4 Charles Piutau Ulster Rugby 4 3 4 Chris Wyles Saracens 4 3 4 Federico Ruzza Zebre Rugby 4 3 4 Sean Cronin Leinster Rugby 4 3 4 Sean Maitland Saracens 4 3 4 Thomas Waldrom Exeter Chiefs 4 3 4 Tiernan O’Halloran Connacht Rugby 4 3 4 Yoann Huget Toulouse 4 3 4 Jaco Taute Munster Rugby 5 3 4 Joe Simpson Wasps 5 3 4 Kieran Marmion Connacht Rugby 5 3 4 Nemani Nadolo Montpellier 5 3 4 Simon Zebo Munster Rugby 5 3 4 Wesley Fofana ASM Clermont Auvergne 5 3

2016/17 Champions Cup – Top Performers

Carries

Rank Player Team Matches Carries 1 CJ Stander Munster Rugby 5 82 2 Jamie Heaslip Leinster Rugby 5 64 3 Mamuka Gorgodze RC Toulon 5 62 4 Tiernan O’Halloran Connacht Rugby 4 61 5 Nathan Hughes Wasps 5 57 5 Marco Tauleigne Bordeaux-Bègles 5 57 7 Thomas Waldrom Exeter Chiefs 4 56 7 Garry Ringrose Leinster Rugby 5 56 7 Niyi Adeolokun Connacht Rugby 5 56 10 Bundee Aki Connacht Rugby 3 54

Metres

Rank Player Team Matches Metres 1 Tiernan O’Halloran Connacht Rugby 4 525 2 Charles Piutau Ulster Rugby 4 452 3 Jean-Marcellin Buttin Bordeaux-Bègles 5 363 4 David Smith Castres Olympique 4 351 5 Brice Dulin Racing 92 4 347 6 Mike Haley Sale Sharks 4 308 7 Noa Nakaitaci ASM Clermont Auvergne 4 298 8 Ben Foden Northampton Saints 4 297 9 Josh Bassett Wasps 5 291 10 Cian Kelleher Connacht Rugby 3 288

Clean Breaks

Rank Player Team Matches Clean Breaks 1 Wesley Fofana ASM Clermont Auvergne 5 13 2 David Smith Castres Olympique 4 12 3 Adam Byrne Leinster Rugby 3 9 3 Charles Piutau Ulster Rugby 4 9 5 Nick Abendanon ASM Clermont Auvergne 4 8 5 Jean-Marcellin Buttin Bordeaux-Bègles 5 8 5 Josh Bassett Wasps 5 8 5 Nemani Nadolo Montpellier 5 8 5 Isa Nacewa Leinster Rugby 5 8 10 9 Players – – 7

Defenders Beaten

Rank Player Team Matches Defenders Beaten 1 Charles Piutau Ulster Rugby 4 26 1 Wesley Fofana ASM Clermont Auvergne 5 26 3 Ma’a Nonu RC Toulon 5 21 4 Jean-Marcellin Buttin Bordeaux-Bègles 5 18 5 Mike Haley Sale Sharks 4 17 6 Yoann Huget Toulouse 4 16 6 Nathan Hughes Wasps 5 16 8 Cian Kelleher Connacht Rugby 3 15 8 Bundee Aki Connacht Rugby 3 15 8 Joey Carbery Leinster Rugby 3 15 8 Niyi Adeolokun Connacht Rugby 5 15

Offloads

Rank Player Team Matches Offloads 1 Joe Tekori Toulouse 5 15 2 Leone Nakarawa Racing 92 3 14 3 Garry Ringrose Leinster Rugby 5 11 4 Christopher Tolofua Toulouse 5 10 4 Mamuka Gorgodze RC Toulon 5 10 6 Louis Picamoles Northampton Saints 3 9 6 Charles Piutau Ulster Rugby 4 9 8 Bundee Aki Connacht Rugby 3 8 8 Talalelei Gray Toulouse 3 8 8 Joe Tomane Montpellier 3 8 8 Gregory Lamboley Toulouse 3 8

Tackles

Rank Player Team Matches Tackles Missed Tackles 1 Jonny Gray Glasgow Warriors 5 72 3 2 Ryan Wilson Glasgow Warriors 5 62 10 3 Thomas Young Wasps 5 60 2 4 Benjamin Kayser ASM Clermont Auvergne 5 58 6 5 Johan Meyer Zebre Rugby 4 56 4 6 Sebastien Vahaamahina ASM Clermont Auvergne 5 55 4 7 Jake Ball Scarlets 5 54 1 8 Ashley Johnson Wasps 5 53 4 8 Fulgence Ouedraogo Montpellier 5 53 4 8 Iain Henderson Ulster Rugby 5 53 7 8 Joe Launchbury Wasps 5 53 7

Lineouts

Rank Player Team Matches Lineouts Won (inc. steals) 1 Devin Toner Leinster Rugby 5 33 2 Peter O’Mahony Munster Rugby 5 28 3 Graham Kitchener Leicester Tigers 5 27 4 Bryn Evans Sale Sharks 4 23 5 George Kruis Saracens 3 22 6 Kearnan Myall Wasps 4 21 7 Maro Itoje Saracens 5 20 8 Iain Henderson Ulster Rugby 5 18 9 Hugh Chalmers Bordeaux-Bègles 4 17 9 Jonny Gray Glasgow Warriors 5 17 9 Jake Ball Scarlets 5 17

Try Assists

Rank Player Team Matches Try Assists 1 Jack Carty Connacht Rugby 4 5 1 Owen Farrell Saracens 5 5 1 Conor Murray Munster Rugby 5 5 4 Sebastien Bezy Toulouse 4 4 4 Camille Lopez ASM Clermont Auvergne 5 4 4 Paddy Jackson Ulster Rugby 5 4 4 Dan Robson Wasps 5 4 8 Ross Byrne Leinster Rugby 3 3 8 David Smith Castres Olympique 4 3 8 Ruan Pienaar Ulster Rugby 4 3 8 Richard Wigglesworth Saracens 5 3 8 Kieran Marmion Connacht Rugby 5 3

Disciplinary Update

Yellow Cards

ASM Clermont Auvergne

Flip van der Merwe (52) v Exeter Chiefs Rd 1

Isaia Toeava (9) v Bordeaux-Bègles Rd 5

Viktor Kolelishvili (12) v Bordeaux-Bègles Rd 5

Bordeaux-Bègles

Jacobus Van Wyk (26) v ASM Clermont Auvergne Rd 2

Tom Palmer (54) v ASM Clermont Auvergne Rd 2

Cyril Cazeaux (79) v ASM Clermont Auvergne Rd 5

Castres Olympique

Thibault Lassalle (60) v Leinster Rugby Rd 1

Rory Kockott (22) v Northampton Saints Rd 2

Alexandre Bias (72) v Montpellier Rd 3

Jody Jenneker (18) v Northampton Saints Rd 5

Connacht Rugby

Sean O’Brien (28) v Zebre Rugby Rd 2

Tiernan O’Halloran (24) v Wasps Rd 4

Exeter Chiefs

Mitch Lees (28) v Bordeaux-Bègles Rd 4

Greg Holmes (63) v Bordeaux-Bègles Rd 4

Glasgow Warriors

Ryan Wilson (18) v Leicester Tigers Rd 1

Stuart Hogg (70) v Munster Rugby Rd 5

Leicester Tigers

Matt Toomua (12) v Glasgow Warriors Rd 1

Logovi’i Mulipola (58) v Glasgow Warriors Rd 1

Ed Slater (32) v Munster Rugby Rd 3

Manu Tuilagi (58) v Munster Rugby Rd 3

George Worth (70) v Munster Rugby Rd 3

Manu Tuilagi (29) v Munster Rugby Rd 4

Tom Youngs (74) v Munster Rugby Rd 4

Will Evans (44) v Racing 92 Rd 5

Leinster Rugby

Luke McGrath (39) v Castres Olympique Rd 1

Rob Kearney (56) v Montpellier Rd 2

Montpellier

Jannie du Plessis (64) v Castres Olympique Rd 4

Munster Rugby

Simon Zebo (65) v Leicester Tigers Rd 4

Northampton Saints

George Pisi (77) v Leinster Rugby Rd 3

Jamie Gibson (53) v Leinster Rugby Rd 4

Racing 92

Antonie Claassen (51) v Leicester Tigers Rd 5

RC Toulon

Ma’a Nonu (45) v Saracens Rd 1

Duane Vermeulen (22) v Sale Sharks Rd 2

Romain Taofifenua (72) v Scarlets Rd 3

Florian Fresia (55) v Scarlets Rd 4

Leigh Halfpenny (23) v Sale Sharks Rd 5

Sale Sharks

Ross Harrison (47) v Scarlets Rd 1

Andrei Ostrikov (62) v Scarlets Rd 1

Magnus Lund (4) v Toulon Rd 2

Laurence Pearce (21) v Saracens Rd 3

Jonathan Mills (45) v Saracens Rd 3

James Flynn (68) v Saracens Rd 3

Rob Webber (44) v Saracens Rd 4

Bryn Evans (56) v Saracens Rd 4

TJ Ioane (67) v Saracens Rd 4

Kieran Longbottom (75) v RC Toulon Rd 5

Saracens

Maro Itoje (53) v RC Toulon Rd 1

Schalk Burger (71) v RC Toulon Rd 1

Ben Spencer (68) v Scarlets Rd 2

Will Skelton (77) v Scarlets Rd 5

Ulster

Sean Reidy (75) v Bordeaux-Bègles Rd 1

Rodney Ah You (74) v ASM Clermont Auvergne Rd 3

Paddy Jackson (77) v ASM Clermont Auvergne Rd 4

Paddy Jackson (70) v Exeter Chiefs Rd 5

Zebre Rugby

Dries van Schalkwyk (11) v Wasps Rd 1

Carlo Festuccia (47) v Wasps Rd 1

Tommaso Castello (48) v Connacht Rugby Rd 2

Lloyd Greef (30) v Connacht Rugby Rd 5

Pietro Ceccarelli (34) v Connacht Rugby Rd 5

Wasps

Kurtley Beale (17) v Connacht Rugby Rd 3

Christian Wade (53) v Toulouse Rd 5

Danny Cipriani (71) v Toulouse Rd 5

Red Cards

Bordeaux-Bègles

Nans Ducuing (48) v Exeter Chiefs Rd 4 (2 week suspension – tackling an opponent jumping for the ball).

Montpellier

Davit Kubriashvili (18) v Castres Olympique Rd 3 (3 week suspension – charging into a ruck or maul).

Paul Willemse (61) v Castres Olympique Rd 4 (1 week suspension – charging into a ruck or maul).

Francois Steyn (26) v Leinster Rugby Rd 5

Munster Rugby

Keith Earls (18) v Glasgow Warriors Rd 2 (2 week suspension – dangerous tackle).

Northampton Saints

Dylan Hartley (57) v Leinster Rugby Rd 3 (6 week suspension – striking).

Zebre Rugby

Oliviero Fabiani (29) v Connacht Rugby Rd 2 (9 week suspension – biting).

Citing complaints

ASM Clermont Auvergne

Etienne Falgoux v Ulster Rugby Rd 4 (7 week suspension for contact with eye(s) or the eye area).

Scarlets

James Davies v RC Toulon Rd 3 (3 week suspension for acts contrary to good sportsmanship).

Toulouse

Cyril Baille v Zebre Rugby Rd 3 (1 week suspension for holding, pushing or obstructing an opponent not holding the ball).

Citing Commissioner Warnings

ASM Clermont Auvergne

Flip Van der Merwe v Ulster Rugby Rd 3 (charging into a ruck leading with the elbow).