Champions Cup – Round 6 preview

Pool 1
Munster are through to the last eight of the tournament for a record 16th time and a win over Racing 92 at Thomond Park will guarantee them a home quarter-final. If Glasgow Warriors (14 points) manage to put one over Leicester Tigers at Welford Road, they will book their ticket to the quarter-finals as a best runner-up for the first time. However, a losing bonus point for the Scots could possibly be enough depending on how results pan out elsewhere.
Pool 2
Wasps (17 points) will be favourites to win at Zebre and secure their place in the knockout stage, but the clash of Toulouse (14 points) and Connacht (18 points) at Stade Ernest Wallon on Sunday promises to be a Round 6 classic. A victory for Connacht and it’s straightforward, the Irish province will be in the quarter-finals for the first time, but a win for Toulouse, and the calculators will be out in force. Keep in mind that if it comes to a match points head-to-head between the two clubs, Connacht have four points from their Round 1 success and Toulouse have one point.
Pool 3
Saracens are also through and a win over RC Toulon at Allianz Park will secure a home quarter-final for the holders for the second season in a row. But if Toulon manage to hit their best form and snatch an away victory, they will reach the business end of the tournament for the sixth time in seven seasons.
Pool 4
Free-scoring Leinster might be on a roll, but they won’t find it easy at Castres where a fifth success of the campaign would guarantee that coveted home quarter-final. Both Montpellier (11 points), who are at home against Northampton Saints, and Castres (10 points) are still in the running for a best runner-up spot depending on results elsewhere.
Pool 5
Clermont are in pole position here and despite Exeter Chiefs’ best intentions at fortress Stade Marcel-Michelin on Saturday, they are looking good for a home quarter-final and possibly a No 1 seeding as well. However, both Exeter (11 points) and Bordeaux-Bégles (10 points), who travel to Ulster, remain in contention for a best runner-up spot.
|Pool 1
|Pos
|Team
|Pl
|W
|D
|L
|PF
|PA
|Diff
|TF
|TA
|TB
|LB
|Pts
|1
|Q Munster Rugby
|5
|4
|0
|1
|138
|54
|84
|15
|3
|3
|1
|20
|2
|Glasgow Warriors
|5
|3
|0
|2
|117
|86
|31
|12
|10
|1
|1
|14
|3
|Leicester Tigers
|5
|2
|0
|3
|61
|147
|-86
|3
|17
|0
|0
|8
|4
|Racing 92
|5
|1
|0
|4
|79
|108
|-29
|11
|11
|1
|0
|5
|Pool 2
|Pos
|Team
|Pl
|W
|D
|L
|PF
|PA
|Diff
|TF
|TA
|TB
|LB
|Pts
|1
|Connacht Rugby
|5
|4
|0
|1
|178
|99
|79
|25
|12
|2
|0
|18
|2
|Wasps
|5
|3
|1
|1
|169
|85
|84
|22
|10
|2
|1
|17
|3
|Toulouse
|5
|2
|1
|2
|145
|81
|64
|19
|9
|2
|2
|14
|4
|Zebre Rugby
|5
|0
|0
|5
|63
|290
|-227
|8
|43
|0
|0
|0
|Pool 3
|Pos
|Team
|Pl
|W
|D
|L
|PF
|PA
|Diff
|TF
|TA
|TB
|LB
|Pts
|1
|q Saracens
|5
|4
|1
|0
|171
|84
|87
|19
|6
|2
|0
|20
|2
|RC Toulon
|5
|3
|0
|2
|117
|90
|27
|12
|9
|2
|1
|15
|3
|Scarlets
|5
|2
|1
|2
|118
|129
|-11
|9
|13
|0
|0
|10
|4
|Sale Sharks
|5
|0
|0
|5
|41
|144
|-103
|5
|17
|0
|0
|0
|Pool 4
|Pos
|Team
|Pl
|W
|D
|L
|PF
|PA
|Diff
|TF
|TA
|TB
|LB
|Pts
|1
|Q Leinster Rugby
|5
|4
|0
|1
|203
|63
|140
|28
|7
|4
|1
|21
|2
|Montpellier
|5
|2
|0
|3
|94
|132
|-38
|11
|13
|1
|2
|11
|3
|Castres Olympique
|5
|2
|0
|3
|120
|123
|-3
|12
|17
|1
|1
|10
|4
|Northampton Saints
|5
|2
|0
|3
|74
|173
|-99
|8
|22
|1
|0
|9
|Pool 5
|Pos
|Team
|Pl
|W
|D
|L
|PF
|PA
|Diff
|TF
|TA
|TB
|LB
|Pts
|1
|Q ASM Clermont Auvergne
|5
|4
|0
|1
|163
|105
|58
|20
|14
|4
|1
|21
|2
|Exeter Chiefs
|5
|2
|0
|3
|84
|98
|-14
|9
|10
|1
|2
|11
|3
|Bordeaux-Bègles
|5
|2
|0
|3
|92
|98
|-6
|9
|10
|1
|1
|10
|4
|Ulster Rugby
|5
|2
|0
|3
|109
|147
|-38
|13
|17
|1
|0
|9
|Date
|Time*
|Pool
|Home
|Away
|Venue
|Referee
|20/01/2017
|20:45
|4
|Castres Olympique
|Leinster Rugby
|Stade Pierre Antoine
|Greg Garner (Eng)
|20/01/2017
|20:45
|4
|Montpellier
|Northampton Saints
|Altrad Stadium
|John Lacey (Ire)
|21/01/2017
|13:00
|5
|Ulster Rugby
|Bordeaux-Bègles
|Kingspan Stadium
|Matthew Carley (Eng)
|21/01/2017
|14:00
|5
|ASM Clermont Auvergne
|Exeter Chiefs
|Stade Marcel-Michelin
|Andrew Brace (Ire)
|21/01/2017
|15:15
|3
|Sale Sharks
|Scarlets
|AJ Bell Stadium
|Pascal Gauzere (Fra)
|21/01/2017
|15:15
|3
|Saracens
|RC Toulon
|Allianz Park
|Nigel Owens (Wal)
|21/01/2017
|17:30
|1
|Leicester Tigers
|Glasgow Warriors
|Welford Road
|Mathieu Raynal (Fra)
|21/01/2017
|17:30
|1
|Munster Rugby
|Racing 92
|Thomond Park
|Marius Mitrea (Ita)
|22/01/2017
|16:15
|2
|Toulouse
|Connacht Rugby
|Stade Ernest Wallon
|Wayne Barnes (Eng)
|22/01/2017
|16:15
|2
|Zebre Rugby
|Wasps
|Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi
|David Wilkinson (Ire)
*KO times are local
|Ranking
|Pool
|Club
|Position in pool
|Match Points
|Points difference
|Tries
|1 – Q
|4
|Leinster Rugby
|1
|21
|140
|28
|2 –Q
|5
|Clermont Auvergne
|1
|21
|58
|20
|3 – Q
|1
|Munster Rugby
|1
|20
|84
|15
|4 – q
|3
|Saracens
|1
|20
|87
|19
|5
|2
|Connacht Rugby
|1
|18
|79
|25
|6
|2
|Wasps
|2
|17
|84
|22
|7
|3
|RC Toulon
|2
|15
|27
|12
|8
|1
|Glasgow Warriors
|2
|14
|31
|12
|9
|5
|Exeter Chiefs
|2
|11
|-14
|9
|10
|4
|Montpellier
|2
|11
|-38
|11
|11
|2
|Toulouse
|3
|14
|64
|19
|12
|4
|Castres Olympique
|3
|10
|-3
|12
|13
|5
|Bordeaux-Bègles
|3
|10
|-6
|9
|14
|3
|Scarlets
|3
|10
|-11
|9
|15
|1
|Leicester Tigers
|3
|8
|-86
|3
|16
|5
|Ulster Rugby
|4
|9
|-38
|13
|17
|4
|Northampton
|4
|9
|-99
|8
|18
|1
|Racing 92
|4
|5
|-29
|11
|19
|3
|Sale Sharks
|4
|0
|-103
|5
|20
|2
|Zebre Rugby
|4
|0
|-227
|8
How clubs qualify for the quarter-finals
The five pool winners and the three best-placed runners-up qualify for the quarter-finals, and will be decided as follows:
(a) The pool winner will be the club with the highest number of match points in each pool. The best-placed runners-up will be the three clubs with the highest number of match points out of the five clubs that finish second in their respective pools. For the quarter-finals, the pool winners will be ranked 1 to 5 and the best-placed runners-up ranked 6th, 7th and 8th by reference to the number of match points earned.
(b) If two clubs in the same pool are equal on match points at the end of the pool stage, then their ranking will be determined by the results of the two matches played between the relevant clubs as follows:
(i) the club with the greater number of match points from the two matches; or
(ii) if equal, the club with the best aggregate points difference from the two matches; or
(iii) if equal, the club that scored the most tries in the two matches.
(c) If ranking remains unresolved and/or if clubs have not played each other previously in the pool stage, qualification/ranking will be determined as follows:
(i) the best aggregate points difference from the pool stage; or
(ii) if equal, the number of tries scored in the pool stage; or
(iii) if equal, the club with the fewest number of players suspended under Disciplinary Rules in the pool stage; or
(iv) if unresolved, by drawing lots.
The clubs ranked 1 to 4 will have home advantage in the quarter-finals as follows:
QF 1 – Club 1 v Club 8 QF 2 – Club 4 v Club 5
QF 3 – Club 3 v Club 6 QF 4 – Club 2 v Club 7
Semi-finals
NB The format for the semi-final matches in the Champions Cup recognises performances by clubs during the pool stage as well as the achievement of winning a quarter-final match away from home.
Semi-final 1: winner QF 1 v winner QF 2
Semi-final 2: winner QF 3 v winner QF 4
The semi-final matches will be played at venues designated by EPCR, and the following clubs will have home country advantage in their respective semi-final matches:
- For Semi-final 1
If the clubs ranked 1 and 4 win their QFs, the club ranked 1 will have home country advantage
If the clubs ranked 1 and 5 win their QFs, the club ranked 5 will have home country advantage
If the clubs ranked 8 and 4 win their QFs, the club ranked 8 will have home country advantage
If the clubs ranked 8 and 5 win their QFs, the club ranked 5 will have home country advantage
- For Semi-final 2
If the clubs ranked 3 and 2 win their QFs, the club ranked 2 will have home country advantage
If the clubs ranked 3 and 7 win their QFs, the club ranked 7 will have home country advantage
If the clubs ranked 6 and 2 win their QFs, the club ranked 6 will have home country advantage
If the clubs ranked 6 and 7 win their QFs, the club ranked 6 will have home country advantage
Knockout stage appearances since 1996
The knockout stage appearances of the clubs in the 2016/17 tournament (excluding the 1997/98 quarter-final play-offs) are as follows:
16 – Munster Rugby
15 – Toulouse
13 – Leicester Tigers, Leinster Rugby
8 – ASM Clermont Auvergne
7 – Scarlets, Northampton Saints
6 – Wasps, Saracens
5 – Ulster Rugby, RC Toulon
2 – Racing 92
1 – Castres Olympique, Sale Sharks, Montpellier, Exeter Chiefs
See below for a complete list of best runners-up since the 1999/2000 season:
|Season
|Club
|Wins
|Bonus pts
|Points
|1999/00
|Wasps
|5
|10
|ASM Clermont Auvergne
|4
|8
|2000/01
|Swansea
|4
|8
|Pau
|4
|8
|2001/02
|Munster Rugby
|5
|10
|Scarlets
|4
|8
|2002/03
|Munster Rugby
|4
|8
|Biarritz Olympique
|4
|8
|2003/04
|Gloucester Rugby
|5
|4 (T4)
|24
|Edinburgh Rugby
|5
|2 (T2)
|22
|2004/05
|Northampton Saints
|5
|1 (T1)
|21
|Leicester Tigers
|4
|3 (T2, L1)
|19
|2005/06
|Sale Sharks
|5
|3 (T3)
|23
|Leinster Rugby
|4
|6 (T4, L2)
|22
|2006/07
|Munster Rugby
|5
|3 (T2, L1)
|23
|Northampton Saints
|4
|4 (T4)
|20
|2007/08
|Perpignan
|5
|2 (T2)
|22
|Ospreys
|5
|1 (T1)
|21
|2008/09
|Toulouse
|4 (+1 draw)
|2 (T1, L1)
|20
|Ospreys
|4
|4 (T2, L2)
|20
|2009/10
|Ospreys
|4 (+ 1 draw)
|2 (T2)
|20
|Northampton Saints
|4
|3 (T2, L1)
|19
|2010/11
|Ulster Rugby
|5
|2 (T2)
|22
|Leicester Tigers
|4 (+ 1 draw)
|4 (T3, L1)
|22
|2011/12
|Cardiff Blues
|5
|1 (L1)
|21
|Ulster Rugby
|4
|4 (T3, L1)
|20
|2012/13
|Montpellier
|5
|2 (T2)
|22
|Munster Rugby
|4
|4 (T2, L2)
|20
|2013/14
|Leicester Tigers
|4
|5 (T3, L2)
|21
|Saracens
|4
|4 (T3, L1)
|20
|2014/15
|Northampton Saints
|4
|3 (T3)
|19
|Wasps
|3 (+ 1 draw)
|4 (T2, L2)
|18
|Saracens
|4
|1 (T1)
|17
|2015/16
|RC Toulon
|5
|–
|20
|Stade Français Paris
|4
|3 (T3)
|19
|Northampton Saints
|4 (+ 1 draw)
|1 (T1)
|19
*Try bonus point **Losing bonus point
Pool 4: Castres Olympique v Leinster Rugby
Friday, 20 January, Kick-off: 20:45, Stade Pierre Antoine
Referee: Greg Garner (Eng), Assistant Ref: Tom Foley (Eng), Assistant Ref: Paul Dix (Eng), TMO: David Rose (Eng), Citing Commissioner: Steve Savage (Eng)
Match facts
- Leinster have won their last five games against Castres, last losing to the TOP 14 outfit in December 2008. However, they’ve never beaten them by more than seven points in France.
- Castres have won their last two home games in the Champions Cup, and the last time they won more in succession was a four-game winning streak from 2008 to 2010.
- Leinster have scored 203 points in the campaign to date, whereas, last season they managed just 82 in the six pool matches. The last time they scored 200+ pool stage points was in 2005/06 when they totalled 214.
- Leinster are the only side with a 100% scrum success rate in the competition, winning all 30 on their own ball.
- Yannick Caballero has stolen more opposition lineouts (6) than any other player this season – five of his steals came in one game (v Montpellier in Round 4)
Team comparison (European Cup record)
|Castres Olympique
|Leinster Rugby
|Played
|75
|147
|Wins
|27
|96
|Draws
|1
|4
|Losses
|47
|47
|Total Points For
|1425
|3725
|Total Points Against
|1768
|2789
|Total Tries For
|137
|391
|Total Tries Against
|181
|269
2016/17 Points Scorers Head-to-head record
|Castres Olympique
|Team
|Leinster Rugby
|7
|Played
|7
|1
|Wins
|6
|6
|Losses
|1
|0
|Draws
|0
Castres Olympique:
|Player
|Points
|Benjamin Urdapilleta
|36
|Rory Kockott
|20
|Alexandre Bias
|15
|Date
|Home
|Score
|Away
|26/10/2014
|Castres Olympique
|16-21
|Leinster Rugby
|17/01/2015
|Leinster Rugby
|50-8
|Castres Olympique
|15/10/2016
|Leinster Rugby
|33-15
|Castres Olympique
Leinster Rugby:
|Player
|Points
|Isa Nacewa
|75
|Adam Byrne
|15
|Sean Cronin
|15
|Jack Conan
|15
Pool 4: Montpellier v Northampton Saints
Friday, 20 January, Kick-off: 20:45, Altrad Stadium
Referee: John Lacey (Ire), Assistant Ref: Gary Conway (Ire), Assistant Ref: Dermot Blake (Ire), TMO: Olly Hodges (Ire), Citing Commissioner: Peter Ferguson (Ire)
Match facts
- Northampton Saints have won each of the three previous meetings between the clubs in European competition, although the Round 1 match at Franklin’s Gardens was tight – 16-14.
- Montpellier have lost their last five games in the Champions Cup against Aviva Premiership opposition – their last win was a 21-point victory against Sale Sharks in January 2013.
- Montpellier’s defeat (57-3) to Leinster last weekend was the heaviest in their Champions Cup history.
- Northampton have lost their last seven away games against TOP 14 opposition.
- Stephen Myler has the best goal kicking success rate (93%) of any player to attempt 10+ shots at goal this season.
Team comparison (European Cup record)
|Montpellier
|Northampton Saints
|Played
|30
|102
|Wins
|11
|60
|Draws
|2
|1
|Losses
|17
|41
|Total Points For
|571
|2267
|Total Points Against
|670
|1946
|Total Tries For
|60
|245
|Total Tries Against
|64
|186
2016/17 Points Scorers Head-to-head record
|Montpellier
|Team
|Northampton Saints
|1
|Played
|1
|0
|Wins
|1
|1
|Losses
|0
|0
|Draws
|0
Montpellier:
|Player
|Points
|Francois Steyn
|33
|Nemani Nadolo
|15
|Demetri Catrakilis
|8
Northampton Saints:
|Date
|Home
|Score
|Away
|15/10/2016
|Northampton Saints
|16-14
|Montpellier
|Player
|Points
|Stephen Myler
|39
|Teimana Harrison
|10
|5 Players
|5
Pool 5: Ulster Rugby v Bordeaux-Bègles
Saturday, 21 January, Kick-off: 13:00, Kingspan Stadium
Referee: Matthew Carley (Eng), Assistant Ref: Luke Pearce (Eng), Assistant Ref: Gareth Copsey (Eng), TMO: Geoff Warren (Eng), Citing Commissioner: Richard Mcghee (Sco)
Match facts
- Bordeaux-Bègles have won each of the previous two meetings between the clubs by an average margin of 14 points.
- Ulster have won eight of their last nine games on home soil against TOP 14 opposition by an average margin of 19 points.
- Bordeaux have a tackle success rate of 90% this season, the best in the competition.
- Ulster have the best lineout success rate this season, winning 96% of their own throws.
- Charles Piutau beat a round high 11 defenders last weekend and he has drawn level with Wesley Fofana of Clermont on 26 defenders beaten for the season.
Team comparison (European Cup record)
|Ulster Rugby
|Bordeaux-Bègles
|Played
|134
|19
|Wins
|66
|8
|Draws
|3
|1
|Losses
|65
|10
|Total Points For
|2867
|425
|Total Points Against
|2932
|415
|Total Tries For
|271
|50
|Total Tries Against
|304
|44
2016/17 Points Scorers Head-to-head record
|Ulster Rugby
|Team
|Bordeaux-Bègles
|2
|Played
|2
|0
|Wins
|2
|2
|Losses
|0
|0
|Draws
|0
Ulster Rugby:
|Player
|Points
|Paddy Jackson
|49
|Charles Piutau
|15
|Sean Reidy
|10
|Luke Marshall
|10
|Tommy Bowe
|10
|Date
|Home
|Score
|Away
|13/12/1995
|Ulster Rugby
|16-29
|Bordeaux-Bégles
|16/10/2016
|Bordeaux-Begles
|28-13
|Ulster Rugby
Bordeaux-Bègles:
|Player
|Points
|Lionel Beauxis
|23
|Ian Madigan
|18
|Baptiste Serin
|11
Pool 5: ASM Clermont Auvergne v Exeter Chiefs
Saturday, 21 January, Kick-off: 14:00, Stade Marcel-Michelin
Referee: Andrew Brace (Ire), Assistant Ref: Dudley Phillips (Ire), Assistant Ref: Kieran Barry (Ire), TMO: Simon McDowell (Ire), Citing Commissioner: Gordon Black (Ire)
Match facts
- Clermont have won four of their five games against Exeter, including each of the last two, and have only once conceded more than 12 points against the Aviva Premiership club.
- Exeter have won only one of their last five games against TOP 14 opposition in the Champions Cup, however, that win was away against Bordeaux-Begles in Round 4.
- Clermont have averaged more turnovers won (9.6) per game this season than any other side in the competition.
- Wesley Fofana has made the most clean breaks (13) to date.
- Fofana is the only player from a TOP 14 club to play every minute of this season’s campaign.
Team comparison (European Cup record)
|ASM Clermont Auvergne
|Exeter Chiefs
|Played
|96
|24
|Wins
|59
|9
|Draws
|1
|0
|Losses
|36
|15
|Total Points For
|2559
|467
|Total Points Against
|1745
|563
|Total Tries For
|286
|47
|Total Tries Against
|155
|64
2016/17 Points Scorers Head-to-head record
ASM Clermont Auvergne:
|Player
|Points
|Morgan Parra
|45
|Nick Abendanon
|20
|Camille Lopez
|19
|ASM Clermont Auvergne
|Team
|Exeter Chiefs
|5
|Played
|5
|4
|Wins
|1
|1
|Losses
|4
|0
|Draws
|0
Exeter Chiefs:
|Date
|Home
|Score
|Away
|12/12/2015
|Exeter Chiefs
|31-14
|ASM Clermont Auvergne
|20/12/2015
|ASM Clermont Auvergne
|42-10
|Exeter Chiefs
|16/10/2016
|Exeter Chiefs
|8-35
|ASM Clermont Auvergne
|Player
|Points
|Gareth Steenson
|29
|Thomas Waldrom
|15
|Michele Campagnaro
|10
|Henry Slade
|10
Pool 3: Sale Sharks v Scarlets
Saturday, 21 January, Kick-off: 15:15, AJ Bell Stadium
Referee: Pascal Gauzere (Fra), Assistant Ref: Maxime Chalon (Fra), Assistant Ref: Jean-Luc Rebollal (Fra), TMO: Eric Briquet-Campin (Fra), Citing Commissioner: Eddie Wigglesworth (Ire)
Match facts
- Scarlets have won all three of their previous meetings with Sale Sharks in the Champions Cup by an average margin of 11 points.
- Sale have won four of their last five home games against Welsh opponents in the tournament, although each of the last two wins were by a single point.
- Sale have the lowest goal kicking success rate (55%) in the Champions Cup this season, while Scarlets (93%) have the best success rate.
- Sam James of Sale is one of just five players to have played every minute this season.
- Sale have lost their last 16 matches in the tournament, averaging just 10 points per match.
Team comparison (European Cup record)
|Sale Sharks
|Scarlets
|Played
|54
|134
|Wins
|18
|62
|Draws
|0
|3
|Losses
|36
|69
|Total Points For
|973
|2954
|Total Points Against
|1271
|3220
|Total Tries For
|104
|300
|Total Tries Against
|137
|358
2016/17 Points Scorers Head-to-head record
|Sale Sharks
|Team
|Scarlets
|3
|Played
|3
|0
|Wins
|3
|3
|Losses
|0
|0
|Draws
|0
Sale Sharks:
|Player
|Points
|Alan MacGinty
|8
|Dan Mugford
|6
|5 Players
|5
|Date
|Home
|Score
|Away
|06/12/2002
|Sale Sharks
|19-30
|Scarlets
|13/12/2002
|Scarlets
|17-12
|Sale Sharks
|15/10/2016
|Scarlets
|28-11
|Sale Sharks
Scarlets:
|Player
|Points
|Rhys Patchell
|56
|Dan Jones
|17
|Scott Williams
|10
|DTH Van Der Merwe
|10
Saturday, 21 January, Kick-off: 15:15, Allianz Park
Referee: Nigel Owens (Wal), Assistant Ref: Ian Davies (Wal), Assistant Ref: Gwyn Morris (Wal), TMO: Jon Mason (Wal), Citing Commissioner: Douglas Hunter (Sco)
Match facts
- Saracens have won their last two pool games against Toulon in European competition, though they lost two knockout games in between – 2013 semi-final and 2014 final.
- Saracens have won their last 11 games at Allianz Park, and have not lost at home since hosting Toulouse in October 2013. They’ve averaged 42 points per game in that run.
- Saracens’ draw with Scarlets in Round 5 saw them miss out on breaking the record for most consecutive wins in the competition (still tied with Munster on 13).
- Saracens are one of just two clubs (Munster are the other) yet to concede a first half try this season.
Team comparison (European Cup record)
|Saracens
|RC Toulon
|Played
|78
|46
|Wins
|53
|36
|Draws
|1
|0
|Losses
|24
|10
|Total Points For
|2141
|1152
|Total Points Against
|1415
|774
|Total Tries For
|221
|105
|Total Tries Against
|128
|68
2016/17 Points Scorers Head-to-head record
|Saracens
|Team
|RC Toulon
|3
|Played
|3
|1
|Wins
|2
|2
|Losses
|1
|0
|Draws
|0
Saracens:
|Player
|Points
|Owen Farrell
|74
|Chris Wyles
|15
|Sean Maitland
|15
|Date
|Home
|Score
|Away
|28/04/2013
|Saracens
|12-24*
|RC Toulon
|24/05/2014
|RC Toulon
|23-6**
|Saracens
|15/10/2016
|RC Toulon
|23-31
|Saracens
RC Toulon:
|Player
|Points
|Leigh Halfpenny
|67
|Bryan Habana
|10
|8 Players
|5
*2012/13 semi-final **2013/14 final
Pool 1: Leicester Tigers v Glasgow Warriors
Saturday, 21 January, Kick-off: 17:30, Welford Road
Referee: Mathieu Raynal (Fra), Assistant Ref: Thomas Charabas (Fra), Assistant Ref: Thomas Dejean (Fra), TMO: Philippe Bonhoure (Fra), Citing Commissioner: Jeff Mark (Wal)
Match facts
- Glasgow ended a three-game losing streak against Leicester Tigers with a 29-point victory in Round 1.
- Tigers have lost only one of their last 34 games on home soil, although they have faced Scottish opposition only once in that span (Edinburgh in 2007/08).
- Leicester have scored just three tries this season, fewer than any side in the competition.
- Glasgow have the lowest lineout success rate this season, winning just 80% of their own throws so far.
- Glasgow have the two leading tacklers in captain, Jonny Gray (72), and Ryan Wilson (62).
Team comparison (European Cup record)
|Leicester Tigers
|Glasgow Warriors
|Played
|143
|108
|Wins
|92
|37
|Draws
|5
|2
|Losses
|46
|69
|Total Points For
|3749
|2107
|Total Points Against
|2596
|2801
|Total Tries For
|410
|204
|Total Tries Against
|218
|312
2016/17 Points Scorers Head-to-head record
|Leicester Tigers
|Team
|Glasgow Warriors
|6
|Played
|6
|4
|Wins
|2
|2
|Losses
|4
|0
|Draws
|0
Leicester Tigers:
|Player
|Points
|Owen Williams
|32
|Freddie Burns
|19
|Brendon O’Connor
|5
|Adam Thompstone
|5
Glasgow Warriors:
|Date
|Home
|Score
|Away
|19/10/2014
|Glasgow Warriors
|21-33
|Leicester Tigers
|24/01/2015
|Leicester Tigers
|41-26
|Glasgow Warriors
|14/10/2016
|Glasgow Warriors
|42-13
|Leicester Tigers
|Player
|Points
|Finn Russell
|47
|Mark Bennett
|10
|Stuart Hogg
|10
|Fraser Brown
|10
|Ali Price
|10
|Leonardo Sarto
|10
Pool 1: Munster Rugby v Racing 92
Saturday, 21 January, Kick-off: 17:30, Thomond Park
Referee: Marius Mitrea (Ita), Assistant Ref: Matteo Liperini (Ita), Assistant Ref: Simone Boaretto (Ita), TMO: Allan Falzone (Ita), Citing Commissioner: Stefano Marrama (Ita)
Match facts
- Munster have won their last two games against Racing 92.
- Racing have never lost all three away pool matches in European competition in the same season.
- CJ Stander is one of just two forwards (Jamie Heaslip is the other) to play every minute of this season’s Champions Cup to date.
- Munster have conceded just three tries and are yet to concede one in the opening hour of play in the pool stage.
- Racing have kicked a competition-low two penalties this season, with both those coming in the opening 20 minutes of action.
Team comparison (European Cup record)
|Munster Rugby
|Racing 92
|Played
|155
|45
|Wins
|107
|19
|Draws
|1
|3
|Losses
|47
|23
|Total Points For
|3890
|912
|Total Points Against
|2709
|909
|Total Tries For
|404
|91
|Total Tries Against
|242
|85
2016/17 Points Scorers Head-to-head record
|Munster Rugby
|Team
|Racing 92
|3
|Played
|3
|2
|Wins
|1
|1
|Losses
|2
|0
|Draws
|0
Munster Rugby:
|Player
|Points
|Tyler Bleyendaal
|66
|Jaco Taute
|15
|Simon Zebo
|15
Racing 92:
|Date
|Home
|Score
|Away
|13/10/2012
|Racing 92
|22-17
|Munster Rugby
|20/01/2013
|Munster Rugby
|29-6
|Racing 92
|07/01/2017
|Racing 92
|7-32
|Munster Rugby
|Player
|Points
|Dan Carter
|32
|Xavier Chauveau
|10
|Juan Imhoff
|10
Pool 2: Toulouse v Connacht Rugby
Sunday, 22 January, Kick-off: 16:15, Stade Ernest Wallon
Referee: Wayne Barnes (Eng), Assistant Ref: JP Doyle (Eng), Assistant Ref: Peter Allan (Eng), TMO: David Grashoff (Eng), Citing Commissioner: John Montgomery (Sco)
Match facts
- After previous defeats to Ulster and to Connacht, Toulouse are looking to avoid a third consecutive home loss against Irish opposition.
- Connacht won in Toulouse in Round 3 in 2013 having scored just three points in total on their two previous Champions Cup games in France.
- Connacht top the charts for carries, metres, clean breaks and defenders beaten this season.
- Connacht are the only team in the competition to average more than 20 minutes of possession per game so far (20m 13s).
- Toulouse have averaged 24.8 offloads per game in this campaign, no other side has averaged 20.
Team comparison (European Cup record)
|Toulouse
|Connacht Rugby
|Played
|155
|23
|Wins
|104
|11
|Draws
|5
|0
|Losses
|46
|12
|Total Points For
|4164
|443
|Total Points Against
|2885
|514
|Total Tries For
|448
|42
|Total Tries Against
|254
|57
2016/17 Points Scorers Head-to-head record
|Toulouse
|Team
|Connacht Rugby
|5
|Played
|5
|3
|Wins
|2
|2
|Losses
|3
|0
|Draws
|0
Toulouse:
|Player
|Points
|Sebastien Bezy
|29
|Toby Flood
|19
|Arthur Bonneval
|15
|Yoann Huget
|15
Connacht Rugby:
|Date
|Home
|Score
|Away
|08/12/2013
|Toulouse
|14-16
|Connacht Rugby
|14/12/2013
|Connacht Rugby
|9-37
|Toulouse
|15/10/2016
|Connacht Rugby
|23-21
|Toulouse
|Player
|Points
|Jack Carty
|28
|John Cooney
|21
|Craig Ronaldson
|17
Sunday, 22 January, Kick-off: 16:15, Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi
Referee: David Wilkinson (Ire), Assistant Ref: Frank Murphy (Ire), Assistant Ref: Jonny Erskine (Ire), TMO: Kevin Beggs (Ire), Citing Commissioner: Yves Thieffine (Fra)
Match facts
- When the clubs met in Round 1, Wasps recorded their biggest win in the Champions Cup (82-14).
- Zebre are still on the hunt for their first win on home soil in the tournament, having lost by an average margin of 27 points in their eight such fixtures to date.
- Wasps have won 21 of 22 European games against Italian opposition – the solitary defeat came in 2001/02 against Benetton Treviso.
- Wasps have the lowest scrum success rate (79%) in the competition this season.
- Zebre have the lowest tackle success rate this season, completing just 80% of their tackles so far.
Team comparison (European Cup record)
|Zebre Rugby
|Wasps
|Played
|17
|98
|Wins
|0
|62
|Draws
|0
|3
|Losses
|17
|33
|Total Points For
|168
|2794
|Total Points Against
|724
|1897
|Total Tries For
|16
|311
|Total Tries Against
|95
|174
2016/17 Points Scorers Head-to-head record
|Zebre Rugby
|Team
|Wasps
|1
|Played
|1
|0
|Wins
|1
|1
|Losses
|0
|0
|Draws
|0
Zebre Rugby:
|Player
|Points
|Carlo Canna
|17
|Federico Ruzza
|15
|Johan Meyer
|10
|Tommaso D’Apice
|10
Wasps:
|Date
|Home
|Score
|Away
|15/10/2016
|Wasps
|82-14
|Zebre Rugby
|Player
|Points
|Jimmy Gopperth
|47
|Josh Bassett
|20
|Joe Simpson
|15
2016/17 Champions Cup – Leading Scorers
Points
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Matches
|Points
|1
|Isa Nacewa
|Leinster Rugby
|5
|75
|2
|Owen Farrell
|Saracens
|5
|74
|3
|Leigh Halfpenny
|RC Toulon
|5
|67
|4
|Tyler Bleyendaal
|Munster Rugby
|5
|66
|5
|Rhys Patchell
|Scarlets
|4
|56
|6
|Paddy Jackson
|Ulster Rugby
|5
|49
|7
|Finn Russell
|Glasgow Warriors
|5
|47
|7
|Jimmy Gopperth
|Wasps
|5
|47
|9
|Morgan Parra
|ASM Clermont Auvergne
|5
|45
|10
|Stephen Myler
|Northampton Saints
|5
|39
Tries
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Matches
|Tries
|1
|Isa Nacewa
|Leinster Rugby
|5
|6
|2
|Nick Abendanon
|ASM Clermont Auvergne
|4
|4
|2
|Josh Bassett
|Wasps
|5
|4
|4
|Arthur Bonneval
|Toulouse
|2
|3
|4
|Adam Byrne
|Leinster Rugby
|3
|3
|4
|Jack Conan
|Leinster Rugby
|3
|3
|4
|Stacey Ili
|Connacht Rugby
|3
|3
|4
|Alexandre Bias
|Castres Olympique
|4
|3
|4
|Charles Piutau
|Ulster Rugby
|4
|3
|4
|Chris Wyles
|Saracens
|4
|3
|4
|Federico Ruzza
|Zebre Rugby
|4
|3
|4
|Sean Cronin
|Leinster Rugby
|4
|3
|4
|Sean Maitland
|Saracens
|4
|3
|4
|Thomas Waldrom
|Exeter Chiefs
|4
|3
|4
|Tiernan O’Halloran
|Connacht Rugby
|4
|3
|4
|Yoann Huget
|Toulouse
|4
|3
|4
|Jaco Taute
|Munster Rugby
|5
|3
|4
|Joe Simpson
|Wasps
|5
|3
|4
|Kieran Marmion
|Connacht Rugby
|5
|3
|4
|Nemani Nadolo
|Montpellier
|5
|3
|4
|Simon Zebo
|Munster Rugby
|5
|3
|4
|Wesley Fofana
|ASM Clermont Auvergne
|5
|3
2016/17 Champions Cup – Top Performers
Carries
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Matches
|Carries
|1
|CJ Stander
|Munster Rugby
|5
|82
|2
|Jamie Heaslip
|Leinster Rugby
|5
|64
|3
|Mamuka Gorgodze
|RC Toulon
|5
|62
|4
|Tiernan O’Halloran
|Connacht Rugby
|4
|61
|5
|Nathan Hughes
|Wasps
|5
|57
|5
|Marco Tauleigne
|Bordeaux-Bègles
|5
|57
|7
|Thomas Waldrom
|Exeter Chiefs
|4
|56
|7
|Garry Ringrose
|Leinster Rugby
|5
|56
|7
|Niyi Adeolokun
|Connacht Rugby
|5
|56
|10
|Bundee Aki
|Connacht Rugby
|3
|54
Metres
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Matches
|Metres
|1
|Tiernan O’Halloran
|Connacht Rugby
|4
|525
|2
|Charles Piutau
|Ulster Rugby
|4
|452
|3
|Jean-Marcellin Buttin
|Bordeaux-Bègles
|5
|363
|4
|David Smith
|Castres Olympique
|4
|351
|5
|Brice Dulin
|Racing 92
|4
|347
|6
|Mike Haley
|Sale Sharks
|4
|308
|7
|Noa Nakaitaci
|ASM Clermont Auvergne
|4
|298
|8
|Ben Foden
|Northampton Saints
|4
|297
|9
|Josh Bassett
|Wasps
|5
|291
|10
|Cian Kelleher
|Connacht Rugby
|3
|288
Clean Breaks
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Matches
|Clean Breaks
|1
|Wesley Fofana
|ASM Clermont Auvergne
|5
|13
|2
|David Smith
|Castres Olympique
|4
|12
|3
|Adam Byrne
|Leinster Rugby
|3
|9
|3
|Charles Piutau
|Ulster Rugby
|4
|9
|5
|Nick Abendanon
|ASM Clermont Auvergne
|4
|8
|5
|Jean-Marcellin Buttin
|Bordeaux-Bègles
|5
|8
|5
|Josh Bassett
|Wasps
|5
|8
|5
|Nemani Nadolo
|Montpellier
|5
|8
|5
|Isa Nacewa
|Leinster Rugby
|5
|8
|10
|9 Players
|–
|–
|7
|
Defenders Beaten
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Matches
|Defenders Beaten
|1
|Charles Piutau
|Ulster Rugby
|4
|26
|1
|Wesley Fofana
|ASM Clermont Auvergne
|5
|26
|3
|Ma’a Nonu
|RC Toulon
|5
|21
|4
|Jean-Marcellin Buttin
|Bordeaux-Bègles
|5
|18
|5
|Mike Haley
|Sale Sharks
|4
|17
|6
|Yoann Huget
|Toulouse
|4
|16
|6
|Nathan Hughes
|Wasps
|5
|16
|8
|Cian Kelleher
|Connacht Rugby
|3
|15
|8
|Bundee Aki
|Connacht Rugby
|3
|15
|8
|Joey Carbery
|Leinster Rugby
|3
|15
|8
|Niyi Adeolokun
|Connacht Rugby
|5
|15
Offloads
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Matches
|Offloads
|1
|Joe Tekori
|Toulouse
|5
|15
|2
|Leone Nakarawa
|Racing 92
|3
|14
|3
|Garry Ringrose
|Leinster Rugby
|5
|11
|4
|Christopher Tolofua
|Toulouse
|5
|10
|4
|Mamuka Gorgodze
|RC Toulon
|5
|10
|6
|Louis Picamoles
|Northampton Saints
|3
|9
|6
|Charles Piutau
|Ulster Rugby
|4
|9
|8
|Bundee Aki
|Connacht Rugby
|3
|8
|8
|Talalelei Gray
|Toulouse
|3
|8
|8
|Joe Tomane
|Montpellier
|3
|8
|8
|Gregory Lamboley
|Toulouse
|3
|8
Tackles
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Matches
|Tackles
|Missed Tackles
|1
|Jonny Gray
|Glasgow Warriors
|5
|72
|3
|2
|Ryan Wilson
|Glasgow Warriors
|5
|62
|10
|3
|Thomas Young
|Wasps
|5
|60
|2
|4
|Benjamin Kayser
|ASM Clermont Auvergne
|5
|58
|6
|5
|Johan Meyer
|Zebre Rugby
|4
|56
|4
|6
|Sebastien Vahaamahina
|ASM Clermont Auvergne
|5
|55
|4
|7
|Jake Ball
|Scarlets
|5
|54
|1
|8
|Ashley Johnson
|Wasps
|5
|53
|4
|8
|Fulgence Ouedraogo
|Montpellier
|5
|53
|4
|8
|Iain Henderson
|Ulster Rugby
|5
|53
|7
|8
|Joe Launchbury
|Wasps
|5
|53
|7
Lineouts
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Matches
|Lineouts Won (inc. steals)
|1
|Devin Toner
|Leinster Rugby
|5
|33
|2
|Peter O’Mahony
|Munster Rugby
|5
|28
|3
|Graham Kitchener
|Leicester Tigers
|5
|27
|4
|Bryn Evans
|Sale Sharks
|4
|23
|5
|George Kruis
|Saracens
|3
|22
|6
|Kearnan Myall
|Wasps
|4
|21
|7
|Maro Itoje
|Saracens
|5
|20
|8
|Iain Henderson
|Ulster Rugby
|5
|18
|9
|Hugh Chalmers
|Bordeaux-Bègles
|4
|17
|9
|Jonny Gray
|Glasgow Warriors
|5
|17
|9
|Jake Ball
|Scarlets
|5
|17
Try Assists
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Matches
|Try Assists
|1
|Jack Carty
|Connacht Rugby
|4
|5
|1
|Owen Farrell
|Saracens
|5
|5
|1
|Conor Murray
|Munster Rugby
|5
|5
|4
|Sebastien Bezy
|Toulouse
|4
|4
|4
|Camille Lopez
|ASM Clermont Auvergne
|5
|4
|4
|Paddy Jackson
|Ulster Rugby
|5
|4
|4
|Dan Robson
|Wasps
|5
|4
|8
|Ross Byrne
|Leinster Rugby
|3
|3
|8
|David Smith
|Castres Olympique
|4
|3
|8
|Ruan Pienaar
|Ulster Rugby
|4
|3
|8
|Richard Wigglesworth
|Saracens
|5
|3
|8
|Kieran Marmion
|Connacht Rugby
|5
|3
Yellow Cards
ASM Clermont Auvergne
- Flip van der Merwe (52) v Exeter Chiefs Rd 1
- Isaia Toeava (9) v Bordeaux-Bègles Rd 5
- Viktor Kolelishvili (12) v Bordeaux-Bègles Rd 5
Bordeaux-Bègles
- Jacobus Van Wyk (26) v ASM Clermont Auvergne Rd 2
- Tom Palmer (54) v ASM Clermont Auvergne Rd 2
- Cyril Cazeaux (79) v ASM Clermont Auvergne Rd 5
Castres Olympique
- Thibault Lassalle (60) v Leinster Rugby Rd 1
- Rory Kockott (22) v Northampton Saints Rd 2
- Alexandre Bias (72) v Montpellier Rd 3
- Jody Jenneker (18) v Northampton Saints Rd 5
Connacht Rugby
- Sean O’Brien (28) v Zebre Rugby Rd 2
- Tiernan O’Halloran (24) v Wasps Rd 4
Exeter Chiefs
- Mitch Lees (28) v Bordeaux-Bègles Rd 4
- Greg Holmes (63) v Bordeaux-Bègles Rd 4
Glasgow Warriors
- Ryan Wilson (18) v Leicester Tigers Rd 1
- Stuart Hogg (70) v Munster Rugby Rd 5
Leicester Tigers
- Matt Toomua (12) v Glasgow Warriors Rd 1
- Logovi’i Mulipola (58) v Glasgow Warriors Rd 1
- Ed Slater (32) v Munster Rugby Rd 3
- Manu Tuilagi (58) v Munster Rugby Rd 3
- George Worth (70) v Munster Rugby Rd 3
- Manu Tuilagi (29) v Munster Rugby Rd 4
- Tom Youngs (74) v Munster Rugby Rd 4
- Will Evans (44) v Racing 92 Rd 5
Leinster Rugby
- Luke McGrath (39) v Castres Olympique Rd 1
- Rob Kearney (56) v Montpellier Rd 2
Montpellier
- Jannie du Plessis (64) v Castres Olympique Rd 4
Munster Rugby
- Simon Zebo (65) v Leicester Tigers Rd 4
Northampton Saints
- George Pisi (77) v Leinster Rugby Rd 3
- Jamie Gibson (53) v Leinster Rugby Rd 4
Racing 92
- Antonie Claassen (51) v Leicester Tigers Rd 5
RC Toulon
- Ma’a Nonu (45) v Saracens Rd 1
- Duane Vermeulen (22) v Sale Sharks Rd 2
- Romain Taofifenua (72) v Scarlets Rd 3
- Florian Fresia (55) v Scarlets Rd 4
- Leigh Halfpenny (23) v Sale Sharks Rd 5
Sale Sharks
- Ross Harrison (47) v Scarlets Rd 1
- Andrei Ostrikov (62) v Scarlets Rd 1
- Magnus Lund (4) v Toulon Rd 2
- Laurence Pearce (21) v Saracens Rd 3
- Jonathan Mills (45) v Saracens Rd 3
- James Flynn (68) v Saracens Rd 3
- Rob Webber (44) v Saracens Rd 4
- Bryn Evans (56) v Saracens Rd 4
- TJ Ioane (67) v Saracens Rd 4
- Kieran Longbottom (75) v RC Toulon Rd 5
Saracens
- Maro Itoje (53) v RC Toulon Rd 1
- Schalk Burger (71) v RC Toulon Rd 1
- Ben Spencer (68) v Scarlets Rd 2
- Will Skelton (77) v Scarlets Rd 5
Ulster
- Sean Reidy (75) v Bordeaux-Bègles Rd 1
- Rodney Ah You (74) v ASM Clermont Auvergne Rd 3
- Paddy Jackson (77) v ASM Clermont Auvergne Rd 4
- Paddy Jackson (70) v Exeter Chiefs Rd 5
Zebre Rugby
- Dries van Schalkwyk (11) v Wasps Rd 1
- Carlo Festuccia (47) v Wasps Rd 1
- Tommaso Castello (48) v Connacht Rugby Rd 2
- Lloyd Greef (30) v Connacht Rugby Rd 5
- Pietro Ceccarelli (34) v Connacht Rugby Rd 5
Wasps
- Kurtley Beale (17) v Connacht Rugby Rd 3
- Christian Wade (53) v Toulouse Rd 5
- Danny Cipriani (71) v Toulouse Rd 5
Red Cards
Bordeaux-Bègles
- Nans Ducuing (48) v Exeter Chiefs Rd 4 (2 week suspension – tackling an opponent jumping for the ball).
Montpellier
- Davit Kubriashvili (18) v Castres Olympique Rd 3 (3 week suspension – charging into a ruck or maul).
- Paul Willemse (61) v Castres Olympique Rd 4 (1 week suspension – charging into a ruck or maul).
- Francois Steyn (26) v Leinster Rugby Rd 5
Munster Rugby
- Keith Earls (18) v Glasgow Warriors Rd 2 (2 week suspension – dangerous tackle).
Northampton Saints
- Dylan Hartley (57) v Leinster Rugby Rd 3 (6 week suspension – striking).
Zebre Rugby
- Oliviero Fabiani (29) v Connacht Rugby Rd 2 (9 week suspension – biting).
Citing complaints
ASM Clermont Auvergne
- Etienne Falgoux v Ulster Rugby Rd 4 (7 week suspension for contact with eye(s) or the eye area).
Scarlets
- James Davies v RC Toulon Rd 3 (3 week suspension for acts contrary to good sportsmanship).
Toulouse
- Cyril Baille v Zebre Rugby Rd 3 (1 week suspension for holding, pushing or obstructing an opponent not holding the ball).
Citing Commissioner Warnings
ASM Clermont Auvergne
- Flip Van der Merwe v Ulster Rugby Rd 3 (charging into a ruck leading with the elbow).