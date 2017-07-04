Champion Stakes launches a bumper calendar of BoyleSports racing

BoyleSports were in Shelbourne Park today (4th July) to launch the first major event of their 3 year sponsorship agreement with the Dublin venue, the BoyleSports Champion Stakes. This is the first time the Irish bookmaker’s firm have held title sponsorship of the event.

The Classic event will run over 2 weekends this summer, beginning on Saturday 29th July with the Final on Saturday 5th August. Run over 550yds the event traditionally attracts big names to Shelbourne Park; many viewing it as the perfect entrée to the biggest Irish Greyhound competition, the BoyleSports Irish Greyhound Derby. A total of €32,500 in prizemoney will be on offer, with the winner set to receive an impressive €20,000.

Earlier this year, BoyleSports reconfirmed their commitment to Irish Greyhound Racing with the announcement of the 3 year sponsorship agreement, which will deliver €1 Million in prizemoney to Greyhound Owners, Trainers and Breeders. The agreement included their renewal of the Irish Greyhound Derby sponsorship, the addition of the Champion Stakes and also a number of supporting races and sweepstakes.

Last weekend, the first of the BoyleSports ‘Getting Out Races’ was run in Shelbourne Park and will continue each Friday and Saturday night for the remainder of the year. The Louth based bookmakers will also sponsor 2 Sweepstakes per month to the end of 2017.

Kevin Hennessy from BoylesSports commented “BoylesSports are delighted to show our support to the Dublin racing community by sponsoring a series of 40 weekend Getting Out Races and two sweepstake events every month before year end. This coincides with the BoyleSports Champion Stakes and the BoyleSports Irish Greyhound Derby which once again highlights our commitment to the Irish Greyhound industry.”

Patrick Flynn, Sales, Operations & Commercial Manager at Shelbourne Park commented “Today’s announcement highlights the strong support from our Derby and Champion Stakes Sponsor, BoyleSports – Ireland’s largest independent bookmaker. This increased prize money will benefit owners and trainers and we thank BoyleSports for their continued support.”