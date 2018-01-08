15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Home Run

Challenge Cup – Round 5 preview

By Sport GBFM
January 8, 2018

Time posted: 4:53 pm

  • If selected, Connacht Rugby captain, John Muldoon, will make his 50th Challenge Cup appearance against Worcester Warriors at Sixways on Saturday.
  • If Pool 1 leaders, Newcastle Falcons, manage to defeat Enisei-STM at Kingston Park on Sunday they will win the pool and qualify for the knockout stage for the 11th time.
  • If Gloucester Rugby happen to lose in Agen on Friday evening, and if Pool 3 front-runners, Pau, win at home against Zebre Rugby Club the following day, Pau will book their place in the knockout stage.
  • If Edinburgh Rugby, who have a maximum 20 points, manage to defeat Stade Francais Paris at Myreside on Friday evening, they will win Pool 4 and secure a home quarter-final into the bargain.
  • If Connacht happen to come away from Worcester Warriors on Saturday with a victory, the Irish province will win Pool 5 and book their spot in the knockout stage for the ninth time.
  • Last season, Stade Francais Paris qualified for the quarter-finals as the eighth-ranked club and then went on to win their first European trophy by defeating Gloucester in the final at BT Murrayfield.
  • Connacht’s Jack Carty is the competition’s leading scorer with 53 points after four rounds.
  • Edinburgh’s Sam Hidalgo-Clyne currently has scored the most points (178), the most tries (7) and has made the most appearances (24) for his club in the competition.
  • Gloucester’s match against Agen will be the 80th for the competition winners in 2006 and 2015.
  • Sale Sharks’ tie against Lyon at the AJ Bell Stadium will also be the 80th in the competition for the 2002 and 2005 winners.
