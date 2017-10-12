CGI announce club education workshops

The Confederation of Golf in Ireland (CGI) today announced details of the workshops available at the Golf Education Partnership, which takes place at Knightsbrook Hotel & Golf Resort on Tuesday 14th November.

Run in partnership with other industry groups, the CGI’s focus will be on delivering seminars and interactive workshops in the areas of Governance, Strategic Planning and Communications.

Kevin Fish, an industry expert with over 20 years experience, will deliver sessions on governance, recruitment, strategic planning and progress reporting.

On the Communications side, Carla Reynolds (Public Relations, ILGU) and Alan Kelly (Communications Manager, GUI) will run workshops and information sessions across Communications, Knowing and Engaging your Customers, Social Media and The Importance of Story.

Speaking about the event, Anne McCormack, Participation Manager with the CGI said: “This is an excellent opportunity for club volunteers and staff to come together, share experiences and learn from some of the leading experts in the industry. I would encourage anyone involved in club committees, strategy planning or on communications or marketing sub-committees to get involved and come along”.

The event gets underway with registration from 8.15am with the first sessions at 9.20am. Tickets cost €25 which includes lunch, with free parking available at the hotel.

Governance/Strategic planning workshops should book here: https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/golf-education-partnership-2017-governance-strategic-planning-tickets-38799238567

Communications workshops should book here: https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/golf-education-partnership-2017-communication-pr-tickets-38513269225

Course Managers and Greenkeepers should book tickets here: https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/gcsai-irish-turfgrass-professionals-conference-2017-tickets-38103187660

PGA Professionals should book tickets through the PGA

Golf Club Managers should book tickets through IGCMA

CGI / ILGU / GUI Sessions:

9.20am

Modernising Governance in your Golf Club

Overview of Communications in Golf Clubs

10.20am

Recruiting the right people for the right role in a sustainable club structure

Knowing & Engaging Your Customers – Effective Communication

11.20am

Break

11.40am

Understanding your club’s direction & purpose through Strategic Planning

Social Media – Maximise your impact

12.40pm

Lunch & Partner Display/Networking Opportunity

2.40pm

How to track and share progress reports in your club

The Importance of Story