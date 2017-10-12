CGI announce club education workshops

The Confederation of Golf in Ireland (CGI) today announced details of the workshops available at the Golf Education Partnership, which takes place at Knightsbrook Hotel & Golf Resort on Tuesday 14th November.
Run in partnership with other industry groups, the CGI’s focus will be on delivering seminars and interactive workshops in the areas of Governance, Strategic Planning and Communications.
Kevin Fish, an industry expert with over 20 years experience, will deliver sessions on governance, recruitment, strategic planning and progress reporting.
On the Communications side, Carla Reynolds (Public Relations, ILGU) and Alan Kelly (Communications Manager, GUI) will run workshops and information sessions across Communications, Knowing and Engaging your Customers, Social Media and The Importance of Story.
Speaking about the event, Anne McCormack, Participation Manager with the CGI said: “This is an excellent opportunity for club volunteers and staff to come together, share experiences and learn from some of the leading experts in the industry. I would encourage anyone involved in club committees, strategy planning or on communications or marketing sub-committees to get involved and come along”.
The event gets underway with registration from 8.15am with the first sessions at 9.20am. Tickets cost €25 which includes lunch, with free parking available at the hotel.
Club volunteers attending Governance/Strategic planning workshops should book here: https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/golf-education-partnership-2017-governance-strategic-planning-tickets-38799238567
Club volunteers attending Communications workshops should book here: https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/golf-education-partnership-2017-communication-pr-tickets-38513269225
Course Managers and Greenkeepers should book tickets here: https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/gcsai-irish-turfgrass-professionals-conference-2017-tickets-38103187660
PGA Professionals should book tickets through the PGA
Golf Club Managers should book tickets through IGCMA
CGI / ILGU / GUI Sessions:
9.20am
Modernising Governance in your Golf Club
Overview of Communications in Golf Clubs
10.20am
Recruiting the right people for the right role in a sustainable club structure
Knowing & Engaging Your Customers – Effective Communication
11.20am
Break
11.40am
Understanding your club’s direction & purpose through Strategic Planning
Social Media – Maximise your impact
12.40pm
Lunch & Partner Display/Networking Opportunity
2.40pm
How to track and share progress reports in your club
The Importance of Story