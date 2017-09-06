15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Centralised postal system to be introduced in Connemara

By GBFM News
September 6, 2017

Time posted: 4:20 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A centralised system of postal deliveries is to be introduced in west Connemara in the coming months with a new office for that purpose in CLifden.

An Post says this system is now needed but there are concerns locally that deliveries may be later in the day than is now the case.

The postal company says it will be a modern system; locally there is a view that the mail will be slower arriving in many places.

A premises close to the Lidl stores in Clifden will be the central sorting location for Roundstone, Leenane, Renvyle, Cashel, parts of Carna Parish, Recess and other areas.

All west Connemara post will come to Clifden where 12 postmen and women will collect the mail – a change from former times when sorting was done in local post offices.

West Connemara is a big countryside; from Clifden to the east side of Maam Cross is 40 kilometres.

From Clifden as far as the Moyrus area in Carna is over 40 kilometres – examples of substantially increased distances compared to the present pick up points.

An Post says more space and better conditions are needed for sorting mail nowadays.

Local people fear it may be at the expense of prompt delivery.

