Census figures record county labour force participation rate at over 61 per cent

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Latest CSO figures show there were over 125 thousand people in the labour force across the county in April of last year.

The labour force participation rate in the county was 61.3%, compared to 61.4% for the State overall.

The male participation rate was 66.9%, while the female participation rate was lower at 55.9%.

The study also finds the overall unemployment rate for the county during the period was 12.1%.

The Census highlights for 2016 also show Galway had 28,581 retired people in April 2016, an increase of 21.4%.

Nationally, the number retired increased by 19.2% to 545,407.

In Census 2016, 12.7% of Galway’s population indicated they had a disability, while 4.1% of Galway residents provided regular unpaid personal help for a friend or family member.

Nationally, Limerick was found to have the highest number of unemployment blackspots.

Data shows there were 79 areas in the country last April where the unemployment rate was more than 27 percent.