Census confirms Galway’s heavy reliance on private cars

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The latest Census figures have confirmed Galway’s heavy reliance on private cars – with 70% of commuters travelling to work, school or college by car.

Almost 80,000 Galway residents use a car to get to their place of work or study – compared to just 10,500 who use public transport.

The Census has revealed that a mere 8,000 Galway residents travel to college, school or work on foot.

Less than 1,000 cycle to their place of work or study.

10,000 take the bus, while just 500 choose to commute by train.

Of the 116 thousand Galway commuters surveyed, the majority leave their home between 8.30 and 9am to get to work or college.

The average commute across Galway takes under 15 minutes – however, over 2,000 commuters spend over an hour and a half on the road.

In terms of traffic, the best time to set off for work or college in Galway is before 6.30am or after 9.30am.