CELTIC CHALLENGE RD 3 – 3 wins for Galway Teams

Galway McDonagh 4-16 North Clare 0-7

Three in a row and heading for Division one is the mid term progress report for Galway north. This is the reality for the squad led by veteran GMIT officer and former Galway selector Damian Curley after a sterling second half display against Clare in scenic Tubber that is bordering the Burren on Wednesday evening.

Darren O Brien opened the scoring for North Clare before three in a row from TJ Brennan, Conor Molloy and Isaa Dehora set Galway up for a lead they never subsequently surrendered. North Clare’s top forward Tom Barry rallied the Clare cause with a free and indeed North Galway were finding it difficult to get their best foot forward due to the honest effort provided by the home side.

Eventually distance was put between the sides as Cillian Lawless and Conor Molloy hit minors before Isaac Dehora struck for the first Galway goal. North Clare hit eight first half wides that they could ill afford to waste in terms of possession and chances. The final five minutes saw Tom Barry and Darren O Brien on target for the home side as Dylan Shaughnessy hit back to leave the visitors (1-8) to (0-5) interval leaders.

At this juncture success for Clare looked improbable but based on their defensive effort in the first half a positive effort in the second half looked likely as Aaron Moloney, Ronan Donnelly, Shane Dowling and John Finucane as well as Martin Barry were holding their own.

This defensive shield was shattered with little mercy five minutes into the new half as Galway hit (1-4) to no score for Clare. Conor Molloy (3), Mark Kennedy (1) with Dehora hitting the second Galway McDonagh goal to surge (2-12) to (0-5) clear. Molloy cemented his place as top scorer with a further (2-3) as Galway McDonagh move onto to play North Tipperary next.

GALWAY NORTH: Darragh Connelly (Liam Mellowes), Jack Hughes (Skehana), Mark Gill (Castlegar), Sean Burke (Kilconieron), Sean Joyce (Salthill), Conor Lee (Clarinbridge), TJ Brennan (Clarinbridge)(0-2), Diarmuid O Brien (Ballygar), Dylan O Shaughnessy (Loughrea)(0-1), Cillian Lawless (Athenry)(0-1), Mark Kennedy (Clarinbridge)(0-1), Michael Glynn (Skehana), Damien McGlynn (St Thomas), Conor Molloy (Leitrim/Kilnadeema) (2-9), Iaasc Dehora (Clarinbridge)(2-1). Subs: Neil Connelly (Portumna)(0-1), Cathal Dolan (Kiltormer), Eoin Kerin (Rahoon/Newcastle).

Galway Maroon 0-24 Offaly 1-13

Galway Maroon recorded their second win of the Campaign when they overcame Offaly in Birr on Wednesday evening. Galway laid a marker early on and when Ross Albertini pointed on the 21st minute, they had built a 0-9 to 0-2 lead. By the interval Galway Maroon led by 0-12 to 0-5 as the spirited Offaly side stayed in contention.

With a decent spread of scorers, Galway led by 0-18 to 0-10 at the three quarters stage before a Brian Duignan goal from a 20 metre free gave Offaly some hope at 1-12 to 0-21 with 7 minutes to go, but the Galway lads closed out the deal to seal a 0-24 to 1-13 win.

Galway Maroon Squad: 1. Darrach Fahy (Ardrahan), 2. Sean Duffy (Killimor), 3. Ronan Flannery (Pearses), 4. Dean Callanan (Craughwell), 5. Adam Clarke (Craughwell), 6. Conor Walsh (Turloughmore) (0-12), 7. Noel Keogh (Athenry), 8. Enda Egan (Michael Cusacks) (0-4), 9. Paul Creaven (Killimordaly) (0-3), 10. Ross Albertini (Ardrahan) (0-2), 11. John Fleming (Meelick Eyrecourt) (0-2) 12. Nathan Earner (Meelick Eyrecourt) (0-1), 13. Liam Quirke (Tynagh Abbey Duniry), 14. David Jordan (Tynagh Abbey Duniry), 15. Niall Coen (Ballindereen), 17. Evan Ryan (Tynagh Abbey Duniry), 20. Alan Callanan (Craughwell) 21. Matthew Lyons (Turloughmore), 22. Oisin Flaherty (Castlegar), 23. Adrian Gavin (Ballygar).

Management: Manager: Niall Canavan (Annaghdown), Selectors: Joe Hession (Turloughmore), Kevin Molloy (Kilnadeema Leitrim)

Offaly Scorers: Brian Duignan 1-9, Rory Carty 0-4

Galway Tribesmen 7-24 Kildare 0-3

Galway Tribesmen enjoyed a comfortable win over a spirited Kildare Cadets side on a splendid pitch in the Athlone GAA grounds. Dylan Carroll of Castlegar lead the scoring with 3-2 and his club colleague James Smith scoring 1-5 from play. The other goals were scored by Ronan Mitchell (2) and Jordan Ruffley. The final score did not do justice to a hard-working Kildare Cadets who never wilted despite the Tribesmen’s dominance. Next for Galway Tribesmen is a game versus Donegal.

Galway Tribesmen Squad: 1. Mark Connolly (Ahascragh Fohenagh) 2. Diarmuid McCartin (Craughwell) 3. Jack McCullagh (Athenry) 4. John Quinn (Salthill Knocknacarra) 5. Peter Martin (Kilconieron) 6. Jack Keville (Liam Mellows) 7. Jason Niland (St. Thomas) 8. Tom O’Connor (Moycullen) 9. Dara Coleman (Abbeyknockmoy) 10. Luke Lynskey (Killimordaly) 11. Jordan Ruffley (Rahoon Newcastle) 12. Cillian Davoren (Moycullen) 13. Sean O’Brien (Portumna)-Captain 14. Fionn McDonagh (Moycullen) 15. James Smith (Castlegar) 16. Jake Hogan (Sylane) 17. Ronan Mitchell (Mullagh) 18. Conor Larkin (Meelick Eyrecourt) 19. Jack Tully (Ballindereen) 20. Stephen Doran (Padraig Pearses) 21. Hugh Moylan (Ballindereen) 22. Dylan Carroll (Castlegar) 23. Aaron Madden (Kilnadeema Leitrim) 24. Adrian Prendergast (Craughwell)

Management: Manager: Gordon Crowley (Liam Mellows) Frank Enright

(Moycullen), Denny Forde (Turloughmore).